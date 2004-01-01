Søgeord

Owner Manual, FRx German

Manual

Owner’s manual for the Philips HeartStart FRx Defibrillator.

Product details
Product details
Product Dimensions
  • 21.6cm X 16.5cm x 1.0cm
Disposable or reusable
  • Reuseable
Consists of
  • One FRx Owner's Manual
Patient Application
  • All
Use with Philips Equipment
  • HeartStart FRx
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non sterile
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.2 kgs
