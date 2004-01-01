Søgeord

Aviation Battery FRx Defibrillator

Battery

Find lignende produkter

Aviation Battery, FRx Defibrillator LiMnO2 Battery Meets requirements for FAA TSO C-142 regulation for use on commercial aircraft.

Kontakt os

Specifikationer

Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Manganese Dioxide (LiMnO2)
Power
  • 9 V DC
Rechargeable
  • No
Capacity
  • 4.2 Ah
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304, 861305
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Battery
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .250 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Manganese Dioxide (LiMnO2)
Power
  • 9 V DC
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304, 861305
See all specifications
Accessories Battery
Accessories Battery
Technology
  • Lithium Manganese Dioxide (LiMnO2)
Power
  • 9 V DC
Rechargeable
  • No
Capacity
  • 4.2 Ah
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 861304, 861305
Product Category
  • Accessories
Product Type
  • Battery
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .250 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 battery
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

Jeg forstår

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. Alle rettigheder forbeholdes.

Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.