Quadtrode CV MRI electrode

ECG accessories

Box of 25 Quadtrode CV MRI electrodes with dispenser. For use with ECG cables 9223, 9218, 989803170121 & 989803176381.

Specifikationer

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 25/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Adult/Pediatric
Replaces Product
  • 9371A
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression, Expression MR200, Precess, Precess Blue, Philips MR, Magnitude
Use with Philips Supplies
  • ECG cables 9223, 9218, 989803170121 & 989803176381
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • No
Latex-free
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.999 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
