The Philips IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 displays multi-modality datasets on any client using a LAN, WAN or broadband Internet connection via the hospital VPN. Powerful data processing functions are handled on the server, so there’s no need to download data to the device. This improves workflow and stability. Analyze CT, MR, MI, US, iXR, and DXR datasets using our Multi Modality Viewer.