The Core M2 system features an intuitive interface for optimal ease of use as well as guided workflows and uniform controls to simplify staff training.
The Core M2 system features a large touch screen for sterile field control, with the ability to drive from the sterile field. Only Philips offers the plug-and-play simplicity of digital IVUS and touchscreen control from the sterile field to get to your information faster.
IVUS imaging helps physicians assess disease markers including plaque burden percentage, lesion location and morphology, calcium volume, and the presence of thrombus. It also enables analysis of crucial parameters – like luminal cross-sectional measurements – and helps aid in disease diagnosis.
Grayscale enhances angiography procedures by enabling detailed views. Angiography produces a shadowgram of contrast, while IVUS visualizes extent and location of plaque, enabling precise disease assessment, vessel and optimal stent placement. IVUS guidance has been associated with a 74% change in PCI strategy and reduced MACE, MI, TLR, and death in large studies.¹, ²
ChromaFlo highlights blood flow red for easy assessment of stent apposition, lumen size, and more. Appropriate for peripheral vessels, including, superficial femoral artery and iliac artery. It is designed to make lumen size and stent apposition instantly recognizable and helps identify branches, dissections, and plaque.
1. Witzenbichler B et al. Relationship Between Intravascular Ultrasound Guidance and Clinical Outcomes After Drug-Eluting Stents: The ADAPT-DES Study. Circulation 2014 Jan: 129,4;463-470
2. Ahn et al. Meta-Analysis of Outcomes After Intravascular Ultrasound Guided Versus Angiography-Guided Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation in 26,503 Patients Enrolled in Three Randomized Trials and 14 Observational Studies. Am J Cardiol 2014; 113:1338-1347
