Patients can often feel anxious before having an MRI scan, both about the scan itself and the diagnosis. This can lead to issues in keeping still and following breath hold instructions, which may result in a need for scan retakes.

Chiba University Hospital (CUH) is one of Japan’s leading clinical research institutions with a long tradition of healthcare excellence, serving over 55,000 patients annually. In early 2021, CUH opened a central clinic which now houses most of the radiology department.​​

With a philosophy of providing patients with the most advanced medical technology and an innovative experience, CUH believed that including Ambient Experience solutions in all four MRI rooms would help further enhance the MRI experience.