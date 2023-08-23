Søgeord

Low gamma nuclei to detect muscle disease and therapy

By Philips Featuring Glenn A Walter , PhD and Yi Xia  August 23, 2023 ∙ 26.03  min

Webinar

Magnetic resonance

3.0T

MultiNuclei webinar with dr. Walter

Webinar highlights - Total duration [26:03]

 

[01.20] ∙ Comprehensive MR Evaluations of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – Proton

[08.42] ∙ Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy with Sodium MRI Imaging

[10.42] ∙ Phosphorus Spectroscopy

[17.12] ∙ Carbon Monitoring of Glycogen Storage Diseases

[21.00] . Q&A

 

Join Dr. Glenn Walter in this webinar as he explores the exciting therapeutic potential of utilizing low gamma nuclei imaging and spectroscopy with sodium, phosphorus and carbon, alongside proton, to detect muscle diseases. Learn how easy it is to seamlessly integrate workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing.


“This is a phosphorus coil which easily integrates into the system (MR 7700) along with standard proton imaging”

Speakers list

Glenn A Walter, PhD

Professor and Vice-Chair of Physiology and Aging, University of Florida Amris

Yi Xia

Business Marketing Manager, Clinical & Key Customer Relationships

Multi Nuclei

Multi Nuclei MR

Seamless integration of multi-nuclei

