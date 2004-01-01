Søgeord

Oxygen Concentrator - Oxygenate 5 HC1156380

Not for sale in the United States

Oxygenate 5 delivers an enhanced experience for patients in need of supplemental oxygen. It is intended for adult and pediatric patients, 3 years of age and older.

Features
While many stationary oxygen concentrators can be noisy and disruptive to patients and their loved ones, the Oxygenate 5 has been designed with a sound level of <40dBA.

Patient engagement
Oxygenate 5 is designed to deliver quality patient care and includes user-replaceable filters and the ability to read set flow on the digital display.

Customer service and support
Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.

Designed with 9 levels of filtration
Oxygenate 5 is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.

Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Oxygenate 5 ships with four additional primary air inlet filters and one additional secondary air filter. It also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

Patient engagement
Oxygenate 5 is designed to deliver quality patient care and includes user-replaceable filters and the ability to read set flow on the digital display.

Customer service and support
Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.

Designed with 9 levels of filtration
Oxygenate 5 is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.

Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Oxygenate 5 ships with four additional primary air inlet filters and one additional secondary air filter. It also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

Specifikationer

General system
Dimensions
  • 41x26.5x53 +/- 2 cm
Weight
  • 18 kg
Sound level
  • &lt;40dBA
Operating mode
  • Continuous
Ingress of water or particulate matter into equipment
  • IP21
1-4 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
1-4 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
  • 93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
  • 95%
5 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
  • 93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
  • 93%
Electrical
Power supply
  • 230V/50Hz
Power consumption
  • &lt;360 VA
Fuse
  • F5AL250V
Electrical Safety classification
  • Class II, BF type applied part, non AP/APG equipment
Oxygen
Oxygen outlet pressure
  • 30kPa- 80kPa
Technical
Liter flow
  • .5-5 L/min
General system
Dimensions
  • 41x26.5x53 +/- 2 cm
Weight
  • 18 kg
1-4 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
  • 93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
  • 95%
General system
Dimensions
  • 41x26.5x53 +/- 2 cm
Weight
  • 18 kg
Sound level
  • &lt;40dBA
Operating mode
  • Continuous
Ingress of water or particulate matter into equipment
  • IP21
1-4 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
  • 93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
  • 95%
5 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
  • 93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
  • 93%
Electrical
Power supply
  • 230V/50Hz
Power consumption
  • &lt;360 VA
Fuse
  • F5AL250V
Electrical Safety classification
  • Class II, BF type applied part, non AP/APG equipment
Oxygen
Oxygen outlet pressure
  • 30kPa- 80kPa
Technical
Liter flow
  • .5-5 L/min
  • Oxygen Concentrator - Oxygenate 5 is manufactured by Jiangsu Jonsung Bio-Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd., distributed by Philips North America, LLC

