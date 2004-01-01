Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.
Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.
Designed with 9 levels of filtration
Oxygenate 5 is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Oxygenate 5 ships with four additional primary air inlet filters and one additional secondary air filter. It also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.
Oxygenate 5 is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.
Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
Oxygenate 5 ships with four additional primary air inlet filters and one additional secondary air filter. It also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.
Ingress of water or particulate matter into equipment
IP21
1-4 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
1-4 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
95%
5 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
5 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
93%
Electrical
Electrical
Power supply
230V/50Hz
Power consumption
<360 VA
Fuse
F5AL250V
Electrical Safety classification
Class II, BF type applied part, non AP/APG equipment
Oxygen
Oxygen
Oxygen outlet pressure
30kPa- 80kPa
Technical
Technical
Liter flow
.5-5 L/min
Oxygen Concentrator - Oxygenate 5 is manufactured by Jiangsu Jonsung Bio-Medical Science and Technology Co. Ltd., distributed by Philips North America, LLC
