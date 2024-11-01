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hhs oxygen cat

Solutions for freedom and flexibility

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Oxygen

With stationary and portable oxygen therapy options, our products are intended to give users the flexibility they want.

With stationary and portable oxygen therapy options, our products are intended to give users the freedom and flexibility they want, while helping homecare providers reduce expenses.

 

 

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Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

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