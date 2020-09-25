Nasal Alar FAST SpO₂ Sensor, Case of 20

The Philips Nasal Alar FAST SpO2 Sensor ensures dependable monitoring of oxygen saturation at the nasal ala, where a robust blood supply from the carotid arteries is maintained. This location generates a strong, consistent signal and is less susceptible to vascular constriction compared to extremities,¹ providing accurate and reliable signals, even in challenging conditions involving low perfusion and centralization of blood flow.² Designed for comfort and durability, the sensor is non-adhesive and can be used on one patient for up to seven days across multiple care areas.

