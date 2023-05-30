Diagnostic Workspace

Orchestrate a higher level of care and enhance productivity

Optimize your service line with an engine for intelligent workflow. Philips smart radiology workflow is designed to support a high standard of patient care while enabling more efficient business management. It provides the right study to the most qualified radiologist, based on areas of expertise, availability and workload in order to expedite reading and reporting, speeding time to treatment. Enhancements include flexible folders and a full suite of IT tools for comprehensive, timely management.