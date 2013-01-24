Hjemmeside
    Avancerede tilslutningsmuligheder, en overflod af smarte funktioner og billedkvalitet med ultrahøj opløsning. Den nyeste serie af professionelle TV fra Philips' professionelle skærmløsninger hjælper med at skabe den ultimative oplevelse i enhver branche. Med banebrydende nyskabelser og enestående design er det nu nemmere at nå dine mål. 
    TV på en patientstue

    Udviklet til  nem brug


    Alle professionelle TV fra Philips er udviklet til de specifikke behov i hver enkelt branche. Fra avancerede tilslutningsmuligheder til industrielt design – du kan finde den perfekte løsning til dine behov. Sundhedspleje, detailhandel, virksomhed, mad og drikke, underholdning, uddannelse, transport, gæstfrihed, offentlige steder er kun begyndelsen.
    TV på et hotelværelse

    Udviklet til at skabe resultater


    Øg tiltrækning, øg effektiviteten, føj de nyeste innovationer til dit brand, og slip dit fulde potentiale løs med MediaSuite, PrimeSuite, EasySuite, Studio og Heartline. Android og CMND giver dig fuld kontrol med flere måder at tilslutte og indfange på.
    Professionel Philips-skærm i en kontorreception

    Udviklet til virksomheder


    Alle professionelle TV-løsninger fra Philips er omhyggeligt designet med de rigtige funktioner og den rigtige præcision, så de passer til specifikke branchekrav. Virksomhed, uddannelse, transport, hospitality, sundhed er bare begyndelsen.
    Opdag Professionelle TV

    The hygiene factor 

    Keeping your Digital Signage Displays and Professional TVs clean and free of dust and fingerprints is essential for the best viewing experience. Now, keeping them free of bacteria and viruses is a critical part of your health and safety practices.

     

    The hygiene factor associated with interactive displays has long been a talking point and there are more questions than ever before about safe cleaning practices for touch screens. It’s recommended to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for each of the different products used in your business. Adding these into your device cleaning policies and practices is equally important.

     

    You can find out more about cleaning the Digital Signage and Professional TVs from Philips Professional Display Solutions with us here.
    lady cleaning the retail shop tv
    Se, hvordan Philips' professionelle skærmløsninger skaber skræddersyede installationer, der hjælper verdens førende mærker med at nå deres mål.
