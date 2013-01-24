Hjemmeside
Philips - Klik her for at navigere til hjemmesiden

Søgeord

Signage Solutions
    Se de nyeste skiltningsløsninger fra Philips’ professionelle skærmløsninger, der udviklet til at skabe maksimal effekt. Med en meget høj lysstyrke og ultrahøj opløsning bliver indholdet levende, så du tiltrækker publikum og får bedre resultater. Se de branchespecifikke nyskabelser, og skab den perfekte skræddersyede opsætning til dine behov.
    Vis skærm i et firmamøderum

    Klar til  virksomheder


    Den nye B-Line-skærm kan nemt integreres i virksomhedssystemer for at opnå effektiv kontrol og giver smartere måder at oprette forbindelse både trådløst og direkte, så møder forløber uden problemer.
    Udforsk efter branche
    Interaktiv digital skiltning – berøringsteknologi | Personer, der venter ved en reception

    Udviklet tilnbsp; at yde


    Lav en skræddersyet videovæg af en hvilken som helst form med den rammefrie LED-skærm, eller oplev de unikke funktioner i Q-Line-, D-Line-, P-Line-, T-Line-, C-Line-, H-Line- og X-Line-skærme. Udret mere med Android, skab interaktive oplevelser med berøringsteknologi, eller brug CMND til smartere styring.
    Se vores udvalg
    Dynamisk digital skiltning – LED-videovæg | En mand, der går rundt i en butik

    LED-videovæg-  skærm


    Oplev total kreativ frihed med den rammefrie LED-videovæg, som giver dig mulighed for at kombinere så mange skærme, du vil, til en skræddersyet form i alle størrelser.
    Få mere at vide om LED

    Opdag skiltningsprodukter

    Se alle skiltningsprodukter

    The hygiene factor 

    Keeping your Digital Signage Displays and Professional TVs clean and free of dust and fingerprints is essential for the best viewing experience. Now, keeping them free of bacteria and viruses is a critical part of your health and safety practices.

     

    The hygiene factor associated with interactive displays has long been a talking point and there are more questions than ever before about safe cleaning practices for touch screens. It’s recommended to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for each of the different products used in your business. Adding these into your device cleaning policies and practices is equally important.

     

    You can find out more about cleaning the Digital Signage and Professional TVs from Philips Professional Display Solutions with us here.
    Read more
    lady cleaning the retail shop tv
    Se, hvordan Philips' professionelle skærmløsninger skaber skræddersyede installationer, der hjælper verdens førende mærker med at nå deres mål.
    Se alle casestudier

    Products

    Professional TVs
    Signage solutions
    LED solutions

    Innovation

    ARc
    CMND
    Android

    Support

    Signage support
    Professional TV support
    Download center

    Contact

    About us
    Case studies
    Contact us