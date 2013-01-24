Hjemmeside
Philips - Klik her for at navigere til hjemmesiden

Søgeord

Cardiology
av category background image

IntelliSpace Portal clinical portfolio

Back to overview
Contact us
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

Hvad betyder det?
Final CEE consent

MR Cardiac for detailed quantification of cardiac function

mr cardiac youtube video thumbnail
Discover how Advanced Visualization Cardiac clinical portfolio helps you assessing myocardial function, volume, and scaring.
Computed tomography
Multi modality
Magnetic resonance
Nuclear medicine
XA

Redefining the game in advanced visualization cardiology

Diagnose and monitor heart diseases in a comprehensive manner. 3D models, maps, and other quantitative tools offer quick analysis support, designed to support diagnostic work. Bring advanced diagnostic imaging closer to the interventional suite by integrating your Allura / Azurion Interventional Suite with IntelliSpace Portal which automatically retrieves patient data from Portal for your scheduled patients.
Computed tomography
Multi modality
Magnetic resonance
Nuclear medicine
XA
Calcium Scoring

CT Calcium Scoring

One-click 3D calcium segmentation
Rapidly quantifies coronary artery calcifications (CAC) and includes mass, Agatston score, and volume scores. It allows you to distribute automated, customizable reports electronically or on paper.
calcium scoring thumbnail
Benefits
  • One-click 3D segmentation and quantification of coronary artery calcifications (CAC) and includes mass, Agatston, and volume scores.
  • Customized reporting of measurements and calcium scores.
  • Each report is editable and new default templates can be easily created and included in the system configuration.
  • Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis (MESA) risk-score is embedded into the workflow, including reporting.
Cardiac Plaque Assessment

CT Cardiac Plaque Assessment

Evaluate coronaries plaque
Assess plaque sites using CT Cardiac Plaque Assessment. This application supports quantification and analysis of coronary plaque.
cardiac plaque assessment thumbnail
Benefits
  • Includes capabilities which supports quantification and characterization of coronary plaque from multidetector computed tomography (MDCT) data.
Cardiac Viewer

CT Cardiac Viewer

Quick cardiac visualization
Provides a comprehensive set of tools that allows quick visualization of one or multiple cardiac phases.
cardiac viewer thumbnail
Benefits
  • Synchronization of multiple cardiac phases with interactive slab-MIP tools to assist for review purposes.
  • Rib cage removal for cardiac CT scans enables a 3D anatomical volume rendering image of the heart and the large blood vessels connected to it, after removing the rib-cage structures automatically, for different types of clinical questions, and scanning protocols. This assists in visualization of complex anatomy, and results sharing (e.g. with surgeons).
Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis (CCA)

CT Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis (CCA)

CT cardiac analysis
This application is based on an automatic 3D model-based whole-heart segmentation and zero-click coronary artery segmentation. This enables automatic extraction and visualization of the entire coronary tree.
comprehensive cardiac analysis thumbnail
Benefits
  • Visualize the entire coronary tree, vessel lumen via morphological analysis, and analyze free lumen diameter.
  • Perform functional analysis of ventricles and analyze chamber and valve morphology in 3D and using dynamic cine mode. Additional calculations include regurgitation volume and fraction index, RV/LV Early and Late (active and passive) filling volumes, and Early/Late LV filling ratio.
MI Fusion

CT-MI Fusion

Fusing cardiac CT-MI images
Cardiac CT-MI Fusion incorporates support for myocardial perfusion imaging (MPI).
ct mi fusion
Benefits
  • Allows loading both gated and un-gated rest, and gated and
    un-gated stress MI datasets simultaneously with the CT.
  • The MI images are displayed in the short axis and the two long axis planes.
  • The axes definition is derived from the CT study.
Dynamic Myocardial Perfusion (DMP)

CT Dynamic Myocardial Perfusion (DMP)

Dynamic color maps provide an assessment of myocardial risk
This application supports visualization, diagnostic assessment, and quantification of cardiac images focusing on the left ventricular myocardium: specifically providing quantitative myocardial blood flow measurements for CT images, including the ability to identify areas of decreased perfusion within the myocardium that may represent ischemia. The application supports axial, ECG-gated CT images, consisting of multiple time shots of the same myocardial region over time. CT Dynamic Myocardial Perfusion displays the results as a composite image (single image that is calculated from a set of time course images at a single location).
dynamic myocardial perfusion thumbnail
Benefits
  • Color map representation of the myocardial blood flow and blood volume.
  • Analysis through color map and time density curves of perfusion parameters.
  • The spatial alignment leads to improved quantification of myocardial perfusion.
EP Planning

CT EP Planning

EP procedures planning
CT EP Planning allows electrophysiologists to quickly identify anatomy relevant to the EP procedure.
ep planning thumbnail
Benefits
  • Provides, overall assessment of pulmonary veins, left atrial, and appendage anatomy, enabling the electrophysiologist to identify anatomy that may complicate the EP procedure.
Myocardial Defect Assessment

CT Myocardial Defect Assessment

Assessing myocardial defects

Provides visual and quantitative assessment of segmented, low-attenuation defect areas within the myocardium from a single, gated cardiac CTA scan (retrospectively-gated spiral or Step and Shoot Cardiac).
 

The CT Myocardial Defect Assessment application is based on the robust, automatic, model-based, whole-heart segmentation from the CT Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis (CCA) application.
myocardial defect assessment
Benefits
  • Perform visual assessments of low-attenuation deficits within the left-ventricular myocardium via:

- color maps shown in short-axis views

- segmentation maps shown on short-axis and polar plots, displayed along with long-axis reference images

- volumetric visualization of coronary arteries along with segmentation maps displayed as an overlay on top of a 3D myocardial surface.
Spectral Advanced Vessel Analysis

CT Spectral Advanced Vessel Analysis

IQon Spectral CT Functionality
Benefits
  • Bone removal on different energy levels.
  • Spectral plots to characterize plaque and stenosis.
  • Different energy results comparison.
  • Evaluation of the extent of lumen occlusion.
spectral advanced vessel analysis thumbnail
Spectral Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis

CT Spectral Comprehensive Cardiac Analysis

IQon Spectral CT Functionality
Provides the ability to run cardiac segmentation on different energy levels, compare vessel curves with various spectral data types, and enhance the visual assessment of coronary vessel patency.
spectral comprehensive cardiac analysis
Benefits
  • Automatic chamber and coronary segmentation using mono-energetic images.
  • Beam hardening reduction for: perfusion deficits visualization and calcified plaque visualization.
Spectral Light Magic Glass

CT Spectral Light Magic Glass

Allows retrospective use of spectral data that was saved as an SBI. Allows reviewing of spectral data and identification of most relevant result to be launched into the conventional CT application for routine work – even for applications that were not developed to support Spectral functionality.
spectral light magic glass thumbnail
Benefits
  • Allows reviewing of spectral data and identification of most relevant result to be launched into the conventional CT application for routine work – even for applications that were not developed to support Spectral functionality:

- Virtual Colonoscopy application

- Liver application

- Trauma Viewer (Acute Multifunctional Review)

- TAVI application

- PAA application

- Brain Perfusion application

- Functional CT (FCT) application.
Spectral Magic Glass on PACS

CT Spectral Magic Glass on PACS*

IQon Spectral CT Functionality
IQon Spectral CT is the only scanner to offer CT Spectral Light Magic Glass and CT Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, helping radiologists review and analyze multiple layers of spectral data at once, including on their PACS.
spectral magic glass on pacs thumbnail
Benefits
  • On-demand simultaneous analysis of multiple spectral results for an Region Of Interest (ROI).
  • Integrates into a health system’s current PACS setup for certain PACS vendors.
  • Spectral results viewable, during a routine reading.
  • Enterprise-wide spectral viewing and analysis allows access to capabilities virtually anywhere in the organization.
* Standard with the CT Spectral option on IntelliSpace Portal.
TAVI Planning

CT TAVI Planning

CT imaging in TAVI to advance patient care
Provides semi-automatic measurements of the aorta and aortic valve that are useful for pre-TAVI planning.
tavi planning thumbnail
Benefits
  • Model-based segmentation of the aortic valve with automatic calcium segmentation and improved landmark detection.
  • Dimensions measurements of the relevant anatomy structures for TAVI-device sizing.
  • Provides a reasonable starting angle of the C-arm for device deployment, in the Cath-lab or hybrid operating room.
  • Vascular access route included in the application, thus enabling potential time saving.
3D Modeling

3D Modeling*

Streamlined modeling workflow optimized for 3D printing
IntelliSpace Portal features a dedicated 3D Modeling application for creating and exporting 3D models. An integrated segmentation environment incorporates IntelliSpace Portal’s segmentation tools in one place designed to simplify workflow.
3d modeling thumbnail
Benefits
  • Supports importing of 3D segmentations from other applications or creating your own custom models directly from DICOM images.
  • Offers a suite of clinically focused rendering and editing tools to optimize a model for printing, and allow reflection of the true patient anatomy.
  • Physicians may preview meshes against original DICOM imaging, and make adjustments in real time:

- 3D Modeling batches files for easy export in standard formats (i.e. STL) and also in 3D PDF that can be used for communication in department.

- A variety of export options help streamline the transference of your file to a printing service, or for hospital internal use.
*In the USA, 3D models are not intended to be used for diagnostic use.
Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA)

Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA)

Comprehensive vascular analysis planning

Multi Modality Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA)* is an application designed to examine and quantify different types of vascular lesions from CTA and MRA scans. AVA accommodates different modes of inspection, allows you to label different vascular lesions, and help you easily navigate through multiple findings.
 

CT Advanced Vessel Analysis (AVA) Stent Planning allows the user to access quantitative information and stent design parameters to provide specific inputs for interventional procedures such as EVAR.
advanced vessel analysis thumbnail
Benefits
  • Robust bone removal algorithm provides 3D visualization of vessels.
  • Automatic tools, such as centerlines, vessel labeling, and inner
    and outer lumen contours as well as Automatic Series Creation
    (ASC) are designed to reduce the time to produce final results
    and contribute to consistency.
  • Easy navigation through multiple findings and once you are completed, export rich, customizable reports to your RIS or PACS.
  • User-defined options for comprehensive vascular analysis planning.
  • Tissue editing tools accessible from floating toolbar in selected viewport.
* Compared to the Philips EBW v4.x workstation.
Cardiac

MR Cardiac

Comprehensive cardiac review and quantifications for MR exams
MR Cardiac enables visualization via viewing protocols, of a single, multiple or all available cardiac series, including synchronization of cardiac phases. The fast initial review allows clinicians to quickly view the general results of cardiac heart exams and decide on the first analysis that is needed. Visual scoring can be done using an AHA bull’s eye plot.

The package enables comprehensive functional volumetric analysis for the ventricles, such as ejection fraction, wall motion, wall thickness and thickening. Identification of spatial enhancement based on intensity signal changes is included while bookmark functionality “frames” any view on the data that is relevant for saving or communicating to other physicians. MR Cardiac also allows for quick functional analysis using the Areal Length Ejection Fraction (ALEF) method.
cardiac thumbnail
Benefits
  • Cardiac MR data labeling to enable fast reviews.
  • Cardiac phase and geometry linking for easy review.
  • MR Function semi-automatic and multiple manual segmentation tools for LV and RV.
  • Ability to see all slices of the SA series in one viewport.
  • Allows editing of source data and recalculatation of parametric maps by curve fitting using the Least Squares (LSQ) method.
Cardiac Quantitative Mapping

MR Cardiac Quantitative Mapping

Assess myocardial tissue characteristics
The MR Cardiac Quantitative Mapping helps you assess and review myocardial tissue characteristics in multiple, user-defined, field-strength specific lookup tables.
cardiac quantitative mapping thumbnail
Benefits
  • Review global and diffuse myocardial pathologies by means of T1 maps, T2 maps, and T2* maps.
  • Manual and automatic motion correction tools are provided which may enhance map calculations.
  • Expended acquisitions support: Molli, shMolli, SASHA, T2prep.
Cardiac Temporal Enhancement

MR Cardiac Temporal Enhancement

Identify signal intensity changes in dynamic Cardiac MR
Using dynamically resolved cardiac data (multidynamic, multi- slice),  MR Cardiac Temporal Enhancement facilitates an understanding of blood flow through the heart. The application provides numerous result formats for the review of the identified temporal changes.
cardiac temporal enhancement thumbnail
Benefits
  • Manual segmentation and editing options in order to segment the LV; optional automated affine or rigid corrections to compensate for breathing motion.
  • Integrated rest-stress comparison.
  • Various outputs formats, including time-intensity graphs, bull's eye plots, temporal enhancement diagrams, color-coded overlays on anatomical images.
Cardiac Whole Heart

MR Cardiac Whole Heart

Detailed 3D visualization of the segmented heart
MR Cardiac Whole Heart performs automatic segmentation of the heart into individual segments (e.g. LV, RV, atria, and coronaries).
cardiac whole heart thumbnail
Benefits
  • Results can be presented in a high-quality 3D rendering, including 3D export formats (i.e. STL) for 3D printing.
  • ‘Create new tissue segment’ workflow to support segmentation based on ‘masking and seeding’.
  • Seed based segmentation.
  • Minimal user interaction due to improved 3D segmentation.
  • Provide one 3D view / model from different series and dynamics to support decision making in complex hemodynamic structures.
  • Prepare and export 3D models in a user defined smoothness, opacity and format suitable for 3D printing and surgical navigation software.
QFlow

MR QFlow

Visualizing and quantifying blood flow dynamics

MR QFlow supports visualizing and quantifying of flow data. Creates 2D color flow overlay maps on anatomical which can be used, for example, to calculate stroke volumes.

 

QFlow is now also integral part of MR Cardiac suite allowing combined reporting with other analysis tools like Functional.
mr qflow
Benefits
  • Includes automatic vessel contour detection for large vessels to perform vessel's flow analysis.
  • Background correction allows for offset correction required for q-flow data of certain MR vendors.
  • Integrate QFlow as part of MR Cardiac Suite.
  • Allow comparison of flow results to cardiac function in ONE suite.
  • Qflow and Function (and other analysis) combined reporting.
Astonish Reconstruction

NM Astonish Reconstruction

NM Astonish Reconstruction is an advanced reconstruction algorithm that uses a Philips matched dual filtering technique to minimize noise and improve reconstructed image resolution and uniformity. Additionally, a CT attenuation map can be used in conjunction with NM Astonish Reconstruction to provide attenuation correction. By improving signal-to noise ratio, it can provide equivalent image quality which may shortened SPECT scan times to achieve increased throughput, enhanced patient comfort, and reduced motion-induced artifacts.
astonish reconstruction thumbnail
Benefits
  • Offers multiple clinical benefits including improved image resolution and improved workflow efficiency.
  • Enables, TI-201, In-111, Ga-67, I-123, or I-131 and usedhalf-time cardiac SPECT imaging using supported Philips systems for improved workflow efficiency while maintaining image quality.
  • Supports interpretative certainty and diagnostic accuracy.
  • Can be applied to SPECT studies using Tc-99m for most Molecular Imaging procedures.
  • Compatible with the following Philips cameras only: CardioMD (acquisition software v2.x), Forte, BrightView, BrightView X, BrightView XCT, SkyLight, and Precedence.
Cedars-Sinai Cardiac Suite 2015

NM Cedars Sinai Cardiac Suite 2015*

Advanced cardiac quantification
NM Cedars Sinai Cardiac Suite 2015 provides comprehensive cardiac quantification tools for gated, perfusion, and blood pool SPECT and quantitative PET. Well known by clinicians worldwide, the Cedars-Sinai Cardiac Suite 2015 application provides efficient workflow for study interpretation with exclusive integration of perfusion and function.
cedars sinai cardiac suite 2015 thumbnail
Benefits
  • RV quantification: automated RV contouring, quantification and analysis.
  • Perfusion polarmap defect editor: users can manually edit polar map.
  • DataView feature: user customizable viewing layouts.
  • Enhanced Phase Analysis algorithm, Smart Launch, and color pallet editor.
* Not available for sale in all countries. Please check for availability in specific countries.
Corridor4DM 2016

NM Corridor4DM 2016*

SPECT and PET cardiovascular quantification, review, and reporting
NM Corridor4DM 2016* is designed for advanced cardiovascular quantification and image display and includes intelligent workflow and quality assurance measures. Quantify myocardial perfusion, function, and viability using multiple review screens, with integrated reporting through customizable templates. NM Corridor4DM 2016 also includes: LV surface estimation and quantification, additional normal databases to support, and GEMS Evolution SPECT reconstruction.
corridor thumbnail
Benefits
  • Quantifies, displays, and provides reporting for SPECT and PET myocardial  perfusion and function, PET FDG metabolism, and SPECT blood pool studies in a single, configurable application.
  • Provides tools to generate and review DICOM static and multi-frame secondary screen captures.
  • Easily configurable for different workflows, protocols, and preferences.
  • Coronary Flow Reserve (CFR) Quantification for Rubidium (Rb-82) and Ammonia (N-13).
  • LV surface estimation and quantification.
  • Enhanced display tools.
  • Additional normal databases to support GEMS Evolution SPECT reconstruction.
  • Provides tools to generate and review DICOM static and multi-frame secondary screen captures including updated.
* Corridor4DM is a registered trademark of Invia, LLC.
Emory Cardiac Toolbox (ECTb) SyncTool

Emory Cardiac Toolbox (ECTb) SyncTool*

Assess cardiac mechanic dyssynchrony
Emory Cardiac Toolbox (ECTb) SyncTool provides an objective evaluation of left ventricular (LV) dyssynchrony using phase analysis.
ectb synctool thumbnail
Benefits
  • Provides additional prognostic information that can be obtained from 3D perfusion images, such as the presence and location of scar tissue.
  • Review screen includes phase polar maps, phase histograms, and a summary of systolic wall thickening analysis including peak phase and standard deviation of the phase distribution.
*Emory Cardiac Toolbox, ECTb, HeartFusion, and SyncTool are registered trademarks of Emory University.
Emory Cardiac Toolbox (ECTb) HeartFusion

Emory Cardiac Toolbox (ECTb) HeartFusion*

Evaluate fused coronary anatomy
Emory Cardiac Toolbox (ECTb) HeartFusion offers fusion of a patient’s coronary tree from cardiac CT angiography with MI perfusion images.
ectb heartfusion thumbnail
Benefits
  • Helps correlate stenosis with perfusion defects and identify muscle mass at risk.
*Emory Cardiac Toolbox, ECTb, HeartFusion, and SyncTool are registered trademarks of Emory University.
Emory Cardiac Toolbox (ECTb) v4.1

Emory Cardiac Toolbox (ECTb) v4.1*

Cardiac analysis
The NM Emory Cardiac Toolbox (ECTb) v4.1 provides advanced tools for cardiac SPECT and PET analysis including comparison of perfusion to viability data, display of 3D images with coronary overlays and gated 3D cine, normal limits for agent match/mismatch as well as optional phase analysis for wall motion and evaluation of thickening.
ectb v4.1 thumbnail
Benefits
  • New SmartReport option – automated structured reporting dedicated to Nuclear Cardiology.
  • Transaxial reorientation.
  • General performance enhancements.
  • Enhanced Systolic Dyssynchrony analysis.
  • Diastolic Dyssynchrony analysis.
*Emory Cardiac Toolbox, ECTb, HeartFusion, and SyncTool are registered trademarks of Emory University.
Mirada Viewer

NM Mirada Viewer

Enhanced user experience for NM reading
Designed to solve your clinical challenges and improve productivity when viewing PET\CT, SPECT, SPECT\CT and planar images. Optimized workflow for handling multiple studies and quantifying findings.
mirada viewer thumbnail
Benefits
  • Quick and configurable protocols for efficient reading.
  • Lesion tracking and treatment response.
  • Exportable tables and graphs.
  • PET\CT and PET\CT\MR registration.
  • Vendor neutral solution.*
* Please contact local Philips representative for details on multivendor coverage.
Review

NM Review

NM Review provides a powerful MI and multi-modality image review and analysis environment for clinical evaluation of MI planar, SPECT, SPECT/CT, PET/CT, and PET/MR examinations.
review thumbnail
Benefits
  • Layouts Selection, allows user to define different layouts for different presets. For each preset the user will have 4 different layouts.
  • MPR, MIP and fused 3D volume display.
  • Continuous scrolling option.
  • 2D and 3D SUV measurements: SUV Body Weight, SUV Lean Body Mass, SUV Body, Surface Area, and SUV Body Mass Index.
  • Automated 3D segmentation of lesions based on SUV value or percentage of SUV max, and the ability to export 3D contours in DICOM-RT Structure.
  • Set format to radiation therapy planning systems.
Viewing (in MMV)