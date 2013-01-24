Supports importing of 3D segmentations from other applications or creating your own custom models directly from DICOM images.

Offers a suite of clinically focused rendering and editing tools to optimize a model for printing, and allow reflection of the true patient anatomy.

Physicians may preview meshes against original DICOM imaging, and make adjustments in real time:

- 3D Modeling batches files for easy export in standard formats (i.e. STL) and also in 3D PDF that can be used for communication in department.

- A variety of export options help streamline the transference of your file to a printing service, or for hospital internal use.