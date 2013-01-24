Rely on an artificial second reader
Computer-aided detection system for chest multi-slice CT exams
- detect potentially actionable lung nodules – not just round objects or ROIs
- correlate 2D, 3D, and lung maps
- register current and prior nodules
- calculate nodule changes
- Virtual Colonoscopy application
- Liver application
- Trauma Viewer (Acute Multifunctional Review)
- TAVI application
- PAA application
- Brain Perfusion application
- Functional CT (FCT) application.
- Colon editing GUI with improved workflow and usability.
- Simplified floating dialog with editing tools per segment.
- New centerline drawing capabilities.
- VC user preference for: colon color, cleaning method, “Save User Settings”.
- New “mirror layout” for dual monitor mode.
- 3D Modeling batches files for easy export in standard formats (i.e. STL) and also in 3D PDF that can be used for communication in department.
- A variety of export options help streamline the transference of your file to a printing service, or for hospital internal use.
MR Advanced Diffusion Analysis (ADA) is a post processing software application used to view, process and analyze MRI Diffusion Weighted Images.
The application calculates and displays cDWI at a b-value of choice and provides advanced supportive analysis and visualization tools of diffusion MRI images and parametric maps.
MR MobiView combines multiple images into a single full-field view to review multi-scanner acquisitions. MobiView is displayed with a single mouse click in the IntelliSpace Portal Multi Modality Viewer. Zero-click display is also available using predefined protocol.
Key clinical cases are MRA run-offs, whole body metastases screening from eye-to-thighs, and total spine views to show the complete CNS. The resulting image series can be viewed, filmed, and exported using a DICOM compliant tool.