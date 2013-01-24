Hjemmeside
Orthopedics
av category background image

IntelliSpace Portal clinical portfolio

Computed tomography
Multi modality
Magnetic resonance

Complicated assessments made easy

Due to an aging population as well as increases in obesity and sports activity, joint surgeries are on the rise. Perform a wide variety of tasks, such as assessment and reconstruction, thanks to the orthopedics application suite on IntelliSpace Portal. The tools are designed for even the most challenging musculoskeletal cases.

A comprehensive approach to orthopedics

Take a closer look at cases involving bone and cartilage. CT Acute MultiFunctional Review, for example, includes an MSK and surgical planning stage. CT Bone Mineral Analysis, previously only available on Philips Extended Brilliance Workspace, helps you track and manage degenerative and metabolic bone diseases.
Acute Multi-Functional Reivew (AMFR)

CT Acute MultiFunctional Review (AMFR)

One application for systematic review
CT Acute MultiFunctional Review (AMFR) allows the clinician reading trauma cases to remain within one comprehensive post-processing application to accomplish the diagnosis of trauma patients that were scanned with CT.
acute multi function review thumbnail
Benefits
  • The application offers:

- Viewing stage for trauma assessment.

- Vascular assessment tools.

- Automatic spine curve reformation and vertebra labeling.

- Interactive pre-surgical MSK.

- Multifunctional Findings Navigator to create, manage,
and convey findings.
Bone Mineral Anlysis (BMA)

CT Bone Mineral Analysis (BMA)

Track degenerative and metabolic bone disease
CT Bone Mineral Analysis (BMA) provides quantitative CT information to measure a patient's bone density, helping the physician assess the patient's risk of osteoporosis. CT BMA provides results without the need of a reference phantom.
bone mineral analysis thumbnail
Benefits
  • Phantomless calculations are determined by using the patients own fat and muscle tissue as reference points.
  • The application automatically calculates T-scores and Z-scores and includes tracking support from study to study as well as full color screens and reports.
Spectral Light Magic Glass

CT Spectral Light Magic Glass

Allows retrospective use of spectral data that was saved as an SBI. Allows reviewing of spectral data and identification of most relevant result to be launched into the conventional CT application for routine work – even for applications that were not developed to support Spectral functionality.
spectral light magic glass thumbnail
Benefits
  • Allows reviewing of spectral data and identification of most relevant result to be launched into the conventional CT application for routine work – even for applications that were not developed to support Spectral functionality:

- Virtual Colonoscopy application

- Liver application

- Trauma Viewer (Acute Multifunctional Review)

- TAVI application

- PAA application

- Brain Perfusion application

- Functional CT (FCT) application.
Spectral Magic Glass on PACS

CT Spectral Magic Glass on PACS*

IQon Spectral CT Functionality
IQon Spectral CT is the only scanner to offer CT Spectral Light Magic Glass and CT Spectral Magic Glass on PACS, helping radiologists review and analyze multiple layers of spectral data at once, including on their PACS.
spectral magic glass on pacs thumbnail
Benefits
  • On-demand simultaneous analysis of multiple spectral results for an Region Of Interest (ROI).
  • Integrates into a health system’s current PACS setup for certain PACS vendors.
  • Spectral results viewable, during a routine reading.
  • Enterprise-wide spectral viewing and analysis allows access to capabilities virtually anywhere in the organization.
* Standard with the CT Spectral option on IntelliSpace Portal.
Spectral Viewer

CT Spectral Viewer

IQon Spectral CT* Functionality
The spectral viewer is optimized for analysis of spectral data sets from the IQon Spectral CT Scanner. Obtain a comprehensive overview of each patient quickly and easily, quantify quickly, and assist in diagnosis. It is designed to accommodate general spectral viewing needs with additional tools to assist in CT images analysis.
spectral viewer thumbnail
Benefits
  • Enhances the conventional image by overlaying an iodine map.
  • Visualization of virtual non-contrast images.
  • Images at different energy levels (40-200 keV).
  • Switching to various spectral results can be done through a viewport control.
  • Manage presets to create user/site-specific presets.
  • Lesion characterization using scatter plots.
  • Tissue characterization using attenuation curves.
* IQon CT reconstruction provides a single DICOM entity containing sufficient information for retrospective analysis - Spectral Base Image (SBI). SBI contains all the spectrum of spectral results with no need for additional reconstruction or post-processing. Spectral applications are creating different spectral results from SBI.
3D Modeling

3D Modeling*

Streamlined modeling workflow optimized for 3D printing
IntelliSpace Portal features a dedicated 3D Modeling application for creating and exporting 3D models. An integrated segmentation environment incorporates IntelliSpace Portal’s segmentation tools in one place designed to simplify workflow.
3d modeling thumbnail
Benefits
  • Supports importing of 3D segmentations from other applications or creating your own custom models directly from DICOM images.
  • Offers a suite of clinically focused rendering and editing tools to optimize a model for printing, and allow reflection of the true patient anatomy.
  • Physicians may preview meshes against original DICOM imaging, and make adjustments in real time:

- 3D Modeling batches files for easy export in standard formats (i.e. STL) and also in 3D PDF that can be used for communication in department.

- A variety of export options help streamline the transference of your file to a printing service, or for hospital internal use.
*In the USA, 3D models are not intended to be used for diagnostic use.
Cartilage Assessment

MR Cartilage Assessment

Aiding in therapy planning by visualizing
MR Cartilage Assessment enables the visualization of cartilage structures integrated with color-coded T2 maps. Positioning of cartilage-shaped, layered ROIs is used to assess variation of T2 values across the cartilage depth to determine the degradation of the cartilage.
cartilage assessment thumbnail
Benefits
  • Segmentation tools, allowing measurements of cartilage segments and layers.
  • Task-guided workflow.
  • Export color images with a broad range of styles.
  • Export T2 values as CSV (comma separated values) for further research.
Echo Accumulation

MR Echo Accumulation

Optimizing image contrasts for multi-echo MR data
MR Echo Accumulation enables the calculation of new images based on the selected sum of echo times.
echo accumulation thumbnail
Benefits
  • Helps optimize cartilage contrast within high-resolution knee images.
  • Processing provides interactive update of results.
