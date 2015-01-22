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Udgået

dockinghøjttaler

DS1400/12

2

| (21) Anmeldelser

Lyd der passer til dit hjem

DS1400-dockinghøjttaleren er kompatibel med iPhone5 og de nyeste iPod-modeller ved hjælp af Lightning-stikket, og den giver dig fantastisk lyd. Det gør den ekstra alsidig, at den har en USB-port til opladning af en ekstra mobil enhed, selv når din iPod/iPhone er sat i docken.

Se alle fordele

Lyd der passer til dit hjem

  • med Lightning-stik

  • til iPod/iPhone

  • USB-port til opladning

  • 6 W

Natlys med blødt skær

2 aktive drivere og basrør til en afbalanceret, fyldig lyd

Elegant og kompakt design, der passer til natbordet

Tekniske specifikationer

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
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2.0

ud af 5

21

Anmeldelser

5

22/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliantly annoying

Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS1400 docking speaker

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS1400 docking speaker

21/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound quality

The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS1400 docking speaker

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS1400 docking speaker

30/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Buzzing sound

The design is good and it's really easy to use, just plug and go. I had the previous model for my iphone 4 and got this one as a present with my iphone 6. As soon as I pressed 'play', an annoying buzzing sound accompanied the music, and it's especially noticeable at low volume (I use it to charge my phone at night and get up in the morning so the volume is usually set on low). I never had that problem with my previous speakers, and loved the sound for such a small device. Was very happy with previous purchase, so why is there this buzzing noise now? I can't return it now because I'm not in the country where it was bought so I hope Philips can find a solution for this.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS1400 docking speaker

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS1400 docking speaker

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