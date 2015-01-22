Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
DS1400/12
Lyd der passer til dit hjem
DS1400-dockinghøjttaleren er kompatibel med iPhone5 og de nyeste iPod-modeller ved hjælp af Lightning-stikket, og den giver dig fantastisk lyd. Det gør den ekstra alsidig, at den har en USB-port til opladning af en ekstra mobil enhed, selv når din iPod/iPhone er sat i docken.
med Lightning-stik
til iPod/iPhone
USB-port til opladning
6 W
2.0
ud af 5
21
Anmeldelser
Sean67
22/01/2015
United Kingdom
Brilliantly annoying
Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS1400 docking speaker
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS1400 docking speaker
William8
21/07/2013
United Kingdom
Sound quality
The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS1400 docking speaker
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS1400 docking speaker
mpf4
30/12/2014
United Kingdom
Buzzing sound
The design is good and it's really easy to use, just plug and go. I had the previous model for my iphone 4 and got this one as a present with my iphone 6. As soon as I pressed 'play', an annoying buzzing sound accompanied the music, and it's especially noticeable at low volume (I use it to charge my phone at night and get up in the morning so the volume is usually set on low). I never had that problem with my previous speakers, and loved the sound for such a small device. Was very happy with previous purchase, so why is there this buzzing noise now? I can't return it now because I'm not in the country where it was bought so I hope Philips can find a solution for this.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS1400 docking speaker
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS1400 docking speaker