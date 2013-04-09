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Udgået

Dockinghøjttaler med Bluetooth

DS3500/12

4

| (27) Anmeldelser | 92% anbefaler dette produkt

Lyd der passer til dit hjem

Bliv trådløs med Bluetooth-streaming, og få mere ud af dine musik-, spil, og videooplevelser med denne Philips DS3500/12-dockinghøjttaler. Tilslut din iPod/iPhone/iPad til din computer via USB. Tilslut til stikkontakt, eller brug batterier.

Se alle fordele

Besat af lyd

Lyd der passer til dit hjem

  • til iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • Batteri/vekselstrøm

DBB bevarer lave toner for dyb bas ved alle lydstyrker

DBB bevarer lave toner for dyb bas ved alle lydstyrker

Dynamisk basforstærkning maksimerer din musikoplevelse ved at fremhæve basindholdet i musikken ved alle lydstyrkeindstillinger - fra lav til høj – med et tryk på en knap! De laveste basfrekvenser går sædvanligvis tabt, når lydstyrken dæmpes. For at modvirke dette kan dynamisk basforstærkning forstærke basniveauerne, så du kan nyde en ensartet lyd, selv når du skruer ned for styrken.

AUX-indgang til nem tilslutning til næsten alle elektroniske enheder

Mulighed for brug af batteri eller vekselstrøm, så du kan høre musik overalt

Tekniske specifikationer

Få support til dette produkt

Find ofte stillede spørgsmål, brugervejledninger, sikkerhedsoplysninger og tip

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

4.0

ud af 5

27

Anmeldelser

92%

anbefaler dette produkt

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekræftet køber

Excellent Product

First class product. Very impressed with the sound. Easy to use and well worth the money.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

07/03/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekræftet køber

Excellent Product

Very good but it needs a bit improvement on the base system.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Universal Dock for iPhone and iPad!

I have used this dock with an iPhone 3GS & 4 as well as an iPad 1 & 3. It has recognised them all, charged them all and the music has streamed either directly or via Bluetooth from all of them faultlessly. In addition, we have even popped in some batteries, unplugged from the mains and moved it out into the garden on sunny days. The ease of use and sound quality is more than adequate for the average joe looking for a great music dock that works with a variety of Apple products. The connector is also well pronounced with a supporting plate (to support the iPads added weight) meaning it accepted all of our devices still in their cases. Not something possible with some other docks.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

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