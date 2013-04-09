Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
Lyd der passer til dit hjem
Bliv trådløs med Bluetooth-streaming, og få mere ud af dine musik-, spil, og videooplevelser med denne Philips DS3500/12-dockinghøjttaler. Tilslut din iPod/iPhone/iPad til din computer via USB. Tilslut til stikkontakt, eller brug batterier.
til iPod/iPhone/iPad
Batteri/vekselstrøm
Dynamisk basforstærkning maksimerer din musikoplevelse ved at fremhæve basindholdet i musikken ved alle lydstyrkeindstillinger - fra lav til høj – med et tryk på en knap! De laveste basfrekvenser går sædvanligvis tabt, når lydstyrken dæmpes. For at modvirke dette kan dynamisk basforstærkning forstærke basniveauerne, så du kan nyde en ensartet lyd, selv når du skruer ned for styrken.
4.0
ud af 5
27
Anmeldelser
92%
anbefaler dette produkt
Brooksy
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Bekræftet køber
Excellent Product
First class product. Very impressed with the sound. Easy to use and well worth the money.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Youngerphaze360
07/03/2013
United Kingdom
Bekræftet køber
Excellent Product
Very good but it needs a bit improvement on the base system.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Robbybox
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great Universal Dock for iPhone and iPad!
I have used this dock with an iPhone 3GS & 4 as well as an iPad 1 & 3. It has recognised them all, charged them all and the music has streamed either directly or via Bluetooth from all of them faultlessly. In addition, we have even popped in some batteries, unplugged from the mains and moved it out into the garden on sunny days. The ease of use and sound quality is more than adequate for the average joe looking for a great music dock that works with a variety of Apple products. The connector is also well pronounced with a supporting plate (to support the iPads added weight) meaning it accepted all of our devices still in their cases. Not something possible with some other docks.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®