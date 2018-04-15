Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
Oplev sand kvalitet
Dockinghøjttaleren S9000/12 fra Philips er en port til alt det, du elsker ved musik. Den er bygget af de bedste komponenter og naturligt træ, og den giver den bedste lyd fra iPod/iPhone/iPad og giver dig en autentisk lydoplevelse, der er tro mod originalen.
til iPod/iPhone/iPad
Med passivt overgangsdesign kan du høre alle toner tydeligt, så din musik lyder fantastisk klar, naturlig og komplet. Gennem et komplekst ingeniørarbejde bliver alle dele af det fulde lydspektrum for lydfrekvenser adskilt og sendt til de rigtige enheder. Signaler, der ligger over en enheds frekvenskurve, bliver aldrig sendt, hvilket forbedrer lydkvaliteten markant og reducerer forvrængningsniveauet. Sammen med de elektroniske kvalitetskomponenter leverer passiv overgang en lyd, der er sammenhængende, kompromisløs og tro over for originalen.
Avanceret ren digital lydbehandlingsteknologi giver langt bedre lyd end den almindelige analoge lydbehandlingsteknologi, der findes i docking-afspillere, der anvender det analoge lydudgangssignal fra iPod/iPhone. Ved at samle iPod/iPhone'ens digitale lydudgangssignal og anvende digital behandling alle steder i kredsløbet opnås et langt højere signal/støj-forhold. Resultatet er en enestående lydkvalitet, der er i perfekt balance.
Det er muligt at slukke displayet på de fleste kvalitetsenheder – så du kan nyde musikken, og energien kan bruges på lydgengivelse. Med nærhedssensorfunktionen kan du også få glæde af det. De oplyste funktionstaster dæmpes automatisk, når du går væk. Når dine hænder nærmer sig, lyser funktionstasterne op, så du kan betjene musikken uden problemer.
4.5
ud af 5
22
Anmeldelser
95%
anbefaler dette produkt
Mazzy123
15/04/2018
United Kingdom
Best ever sound quality!
I have had this docking station for over 6 years and still love everything about it . I still use my old iPod with it and it has never failed to produce the best clear sound I have ever heard from any sound system. I am now trying to find out how I can listen to my much loved CD collection through it . They don't make this docking speaker anymore but Philips are really good at giving support ,so I'm pretty sure they will be able to guide me in the right direction. I hope to cherish this speaker for many more years to come .
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS9000 docking speaker
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS9000 docking speaker
KingJohn
26/10/2012
United Kingdom
Probably the best dock out there, regardless of price.
Beware using iOS 4.1 with this dock, I had an iPod touch 3G with 4.1 and got a load of crackling noises while playing any sounds through the dock connector (although it was fine through the audio-in). After updating to a newer version of iOS this was gone though (I think I updated to 4.3 and then to 5.0.1, neither produced the crackling). The dock looks awesome. Some other docks look "wow" but not as sexy as this one. The build quality is fantastic too - feels like the right weight, materials feel good and there's no squeaks or anything when you move it around. There's only one thing wrong with this, and that's "Philips" written in between the volume buttons. It looks and feels like metal, but in fact it's just a sticker, and as a result after a while part of the "s" has come off. Small complaint though. Portability is good and bad. Being rather heavy and large it's not portable at all, but having a great big hole in the middle makes it easy to lift to move around your house, for example. The sound is absolutely brilliant. Can be very balanced or very biased (depending on how you have it set up with the app you are told to download). I'm no good at describing sound quality, but it's the best I've heard from an iPod dock and I've tried many high-end ones. Nearly up to the standard of my floor-standers. The controller is decent but nothing special. It has your standard buttons (select, left/right/up/down, volume, mute, play/pause etc) and feels fairly well made. Being very harsh on it though, the buttons don't feel that good to press and the back can dent if you drop it on something (not carpet - the corner of a table for example). The app that I mentioned is pretty good. Allows you to properly edit the sound of the music and select presets too unlike some other docks, and allows me to set up a temporary playlist. So I can select a list of 30 songs for it to play from my library in order or shuffled and it will play those and then stop. This is brilliant as the only other way to do it would be to use the awful method of navigating through your music with the remote, getting up and changing song (especially annoying while on exercise machine) or by creating a new playlist and adding the songs to it, then deleting it later.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS9000 docking speaker
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS9000 docking speaker
MrSmartyPants
20/12/2011
United Kingdom
Truly an iOS Speakerdock for Audiophiles
The Fidelio Primo looks and sounds absolutely fantastic. It's made of sheets of wood to form a beautifully carved-looking device which is a sight to behold. The attention to detail is quite evident in the DS9000. The dock connector, for example, has been engineered to accept any iDevice. Even my 2003 iPod works with it perfectly without the need for an annoying, fiddly adaptor. Having purchased and used the Fidelio Primo for a month, I am truly smitten. This ranks as one of the best technology purchases I have ever made, alongside the iPad 2, MacBook Air, Cowon D2 and Sennheiser HD 595. Audiophiles will truly appreciate the Fidelio's sound quality, and this is no mean feat for a speakerdock. The fact is, the Fidelio Primo doesn't just sound good "for a speakerdock". It sounds spectacular, period. I challenge you to find a competitor that sounds better. Philips engineers, if you're reading this: I tip my hat.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS9000 docking speaker
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DS9000 docking speaker