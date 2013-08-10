Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Tilmeld dig nu
Få tidlig adgang til vores Black Friday-udsalg
11
d
Dage
20
h
Timer
59
m
Minutter
27
s
Sekunder
Udgået
HP6368/00
Barsk ved hår, blid ved huden
Philips Double Contour Sensitive-ladyshaver er blevet designet ud fra nutidens kvinders behov. Denne innovative ladyshaver med dobbelt skærfolie beskytter din hud, samtidig med at du får smuk glat hud
4-i-1 ladyshaver
Wet & Dry
Allergivenlig guldfolie minimerer irritation og allergiske reaktioner på huden
Integreret aloe vera-strimmel fugter huden og giver en glat og sikker barbering
Indikerer lavt batteri og minder om opladning af apparatet før den næste barbering
Find ofte stillede spørgsmål, brugervejledninger, sikkerhedsoplysninger og tip
Gå til reservedele og tilbehør
2.9
ud af 5
64
Anmeldelser
MrsLee85
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Senikxy
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Sue0625
09/10/2012
United Kingdom
Stylish product, compact size so great to pop in bag for gym and travel
My first experience of a Philips Ladyshave, used it dry, my legs feel soft, the hair was removed quickly with little effort. Great design, fits in hand well so easy to manouvre. Like it alot, will try it in shower next time.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive