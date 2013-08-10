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Udgået

Double ContourLadyshave Sensitive

HP6368/00

2.9

| (64) Anmeldelser

Barsk ved hår, blid ved huden

Philips Double Contour Sensitive-ladyshaver er blevet designet ud fra nutidens kvinders behov. Denne innovative ladyshaver med dobbelt skærfolie beskytter din hud, samtidig med at du får smuk glat hud

Se alle fordele

Ultimativ barbering med 4-i-1-system, der beskytter huden

Barsk ved hår, blid ved huden

  • 4-i-1 ladyshaver

  • Wet & Dry

Allergivenlig guldfolie beskytter din hud

Allergivenlig guldfolie beskytter din hud

Allergivenlig guldfolie minimerer irritation og allergiske reaktioner på huden

Aloe vera-strimmel for mere fugt til huden

Aloe vera-strimmel for mere fugt til huden

Integreret aloe vera-strimmel fugter huden og giver en glat og sikker barbering

Indikatorlys for lavt batteri

Indikatorlys for lavt batteri

Indikerer lavt batteri og minder om opladning af apparatet før den næste barbering

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

2.9

ud af 5

64

Anmeldelser

10/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great but no charging light

I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

10/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great but no charging light

I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

09/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Stylish product, compact size so great to pop in bag for gym and travel

My first experience of a Philips Ladyshave, used it dry, my legs feel soft, the hair was removed quickly with little effort. Great design, fits in hand well so easy to manouvre. Like it alot, will try it in shower next time.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

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