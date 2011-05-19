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  • Når barnet vil drikke selv
  • Når barnet vil drikke selv
  • Når barnet vil drikke selv
  • Når barnet vil drikke selv

Udgået

Philips AventØvehåndtag

SCF142/00

3
| (5) Anmeldelser
Når barnet vil drikke selv
Øvehåndtagene passer til Philips AVENT-flasker og kopper, så det er muligt for barnet at øve sig i at drikke selv. Håndtagene er nemme at sætte på og tage af, så kopperne kan bruges både med og uden håndtag. Kan fås i grøn og orange.
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Når barnet vil drikke selv

Konturformet

Formet, så små hænder nemt kan gribe fat

Nem at sætte på og fjerne

Bægrene kan anvendes med eller uden hanke

Kompatibel med Philips Avent-flasker og -kopper

Alle Philips Avent-flasker og -kopper er kompatible, med undtagelse af glasflaskerne og Grown-up-kopper/My First Big Kid-kopper. Du kan altså sammensætte din perfekte kop, der passer til din babys individuelle udviklingsbehov.

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

3.0

ud af 5

5

Anmeldelser

4
2

19/05/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good purchase

Disappointed initially that you cannot choose a colour for the product which I feel is important, as I received pink handles when I have a boy. These were sent back and I was then able to choose which colour when I was contacted by a customer service rep. Still would definately recommend the product and service!

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

28/03/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Mijn kleine meid is er ontzettend blij mee

Ik heb deze oefenhandvatten gekocht voor mijn 4.5 maand oude dochter die uit all wil zelf haar flesje wou vast houden. Wat ze nu ook doet. Het fijne aan deze handvatten is dat samen met de andere producten ze het kan gebruiken tot dat ze overgaat op echte bekers. Zo hoef ik niet een hele kast uit te ruimen voor allerlei verschillende bekers en toebehoren maar kan ik een schapje inrichten met een compleet systeem

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

30/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

There needs to be a colour option!!!

Bought these handles and love them however I received pink handles and I have a boy, the only place to buy these seems to be amazon and there are no option on colour, just says "colour may vary" with a picture of orange and green handle so although it says colour may vary you think they will be at least unisex colours.... I feel this is miss advertising. Once i received the product i actually read the reviews on amazon and this seems to be a common problem. Please sort this out as i will not be buying this particular product again until there is a colour option which is annoying as the product itself is great and useful. I look forward to some feedback on this matter.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

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