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Philips AventDrikketude i blødt materiale

SCF146/02

4.6
| (5) Anmeldelser | 100% anbefaler dette produkt
Blød tud
De bløde drikketude fra Philips Avent er designet til sarte gummer og er det ideelle første skridt ved overgangen fra amning eller sutteflaske til en drikkekop. Med drypfri ventil, der er nem at drikke af og rengøre.
Se alle fordele

Ingen spild, nem at drikke af

Blød tud

  • 6 m+

  • Hvid

  • 2-pak

Kompatibel med Philips Avent-flasker og -kopper

Alle Philips Avent-flasker og -kopper er kompatible, med undtagelse af glasflaskerne og Grown-up-kopper/My First Big Kid-kopper. Du kan altså sammensætte din perfekte kop, der passer til din babys individuelle udviklingsbehov.

Patenteret drypfri ventil

Nem at drikke af, nem at rengøre

Blød tud

Blød tud

Designet til sarte gummer

Tekniske specifikationer

Få support til dette produkt

Find ofte stillede spørgsmål, brugervejledninger, sikkerhedsoplysninger og tip

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

4.6

ud af 5

5

Anmeldelser

100%

anbefaler dette produkt

3
2
1

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ideal first spout

We got this spout to go on the bottles we had been using with teats that our DD seemed to spend more time messing around with than drinking from. On the first try she spent most of the time chewing on it with the odd drink, on the second go she drank the whole bottle and hasn't stopped since. I think this is the ideal first spout as it is soft on her mouth and a very easy to use and fit.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF146/02 Soft spouts

26/11/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great thing! Comfortable to use, easy to clean and what is main - no mess around when the full bottle drops on the floor or fulls on side in your bag.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF146/02 Soft spouts

20/06/2014

France

France

Colère!

Il est indéniable que ce produit est excellent, très pratique lorsqu'on a des enfants tout-petits. Mais voilà, j'ai le malheur d'avoir perdu la valve anti-fuites. Je ne dois pas être la seule... pourtant, AVENT PHILIPS ne vend ses becs souples que par 2 et pour (presque) le prix d'une nouvelle tasse! Cela me met particulièrement en colère. Ma tasse est maintenant inutilisable et je suis obligée de jeter l'ancienne et d'en acheter une nouvelle?? Je trouve cela inadmissible. Il est temps que cette logique cesse!

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF146/02 Soft spouts

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