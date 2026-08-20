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  • The Freddie
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  • The Freddie
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RetroIndendørs over-ear-hovedtelefoner

SHP9500CY/00

4.6

| (13) Anmeldelser | 89% anbefaler dette produkt

The Freddie

Den er din bedste ven! Giv den musik, du elsker, den lyd, den fortjener, med disse klassiske, åbne hovedtelefoner med kabel. De er skabt til lytning derhjemme og har høj lydkvalitet, smart retrostil og moderne komfort.

Se alle fordele

The Freddie

  • Retrodesign, klar lyd

  • Hovedtelefoner med ledning og åben bagside

  • Vinklede 50 mm enheder

  • Til langvarig og behagelig lytning

Ser ud som dengang, lyd fra i dag

Ser ud som dengang, lyd fra i dag

Læderbukser, din pæneste skjorte og retrolooket fra 70'erne på disse over-ear-hovedtelefoner! Uanset om du lytter til gammeldags vinyl eller streamer den seneste single, kan du læne dig tilbage og nyde den varme, autentiske lyd.

Over-ear-hovedtelefoner med åben bagside. Kom tættere på din musik

Over-ear-hovedtelefoner med åben bagside. Kom tættere på din musik

Det åbne design lader dig komme helt tæt på musikken. Uden et kabinet, der fanger lyden, får du glæde af en medrivende og rummelig præstation, der adskiller stemmer og instrumenter, så du kan nyde den fulde effekt af hver tone. Det er som at være i studiet med dit yndlingsband.

Vinklede 50 mm neodymenheder. Autentisk hi-fi-lyd

Vinklede 50 mm neodymenheder. Autentisk hi-fi-lyd

Neodymenhederne er konstrueret til at vippe 15 grader, så de passer til ørets naturlige geometri, og så du kan høre hver frekvens med optimal nøjagtighed. Du får klar diskant, kontrolleret bas og en mellemtone, der er fyldig og naturlig. Perfekt til enhver musik, du udsætter dem for.

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Find ofte stillede spørgsmål, brugervejledninger, sikkerhedsoplysninger og tip

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

4.6

ud af 5

13

Anmeldelser

89%

anbefaler dette produkt

3
2
1

20/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Highs and lows very good

Very good headphones. Sound quality is there, from bottom to top. Some writers complained about no bass, believe me, the bass is there but maybe not there depending on the amp or i-phone/ipad; iTunes are lousy sound files. I use an equalizer and the bass will shake your head. The highs are there, crisp and good quality. With the phones on your head and no music, you can hear all the background noise clearly, that means they are safe.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

03/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great pair of balanced, stylish headphones

This is my first time trying open back headphones and I have found that I quite like the more spacious sound stage that they provide. Being open back, you are also much more aware of your surroundings as the sound is able to leak through the back panels of the earcups but this is also what provides the more spacious sound signature of open back headphones. The Philips Century headphones are very light and comfortable to wear. The fabric on the ear cushions is soft and non abrasive to my skin and the headband provides ample support. The "retro 70s" look I find quite simple but yet stylish at the same time. They feature a simple black frame with slightly brown earcups and headband. They feature 50mm angled drivers which follow the shape of your ear in order to deliver a nice, balanced audio output. They have nice clean highs, balanced mids but some may find them lacking slightly on the bass side of things. Personally I quite like them but thought I would mention it. The box and packing materials are made entirely out of cardboard which is a nice environmentally conscious choice. Inside the box, the headphones come with a 3m long 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio jack cable alongside a female 3.5mm to male 6.3mm jack adaptor. Overall a really great pair of headphones

Fordele

Comfortable, Light, Balanced

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

10/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great fit, sound good

Hi, I’ve been using this Philips freddie headset mostly with my computer at home. The sound’s really clear and open, you can catch little details in the music and it’s got a nice balance between bass and highs. The design looks nice too, kind of simple but with a cool retro vibe.. Comfort-wise: no complaints, the sides adjust well and the ear pads are soft enough that I can wear them for hours while working or watching stuff without any pressure on my head(my old headset used to hurt after like an hour but this one’s fine for several ^^). The cable’s pretty long which makes it great for desk use.. I used the adapter (who was given with) to plug it in and it worked straight away. I don’t think it’s the best option if you plan to use it in public spaces but for studying or working from home, it does the job very well. The price is a bit high so make sure to buy from the right retailer bc some charge more than others

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

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