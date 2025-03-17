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  • Lys, strøm, action
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  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
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  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action
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  • Lys, strøm, action
  • Lys, strøm, action

6000 seriesSolcelledrevne on-ear-hovedtelefoner

TAA6219BK/00

4.6

| (16) Anmeldelser | 100% anbefaler dette produkt

1 pris

Lys, strøm, action

Fantastisk lyd til at få dig i gang, solenergi til at holde dig i gang. Med Powerfoyle™-solcelleteknologi genoplades disse trådløse on-ear-hovedtelefoner ude i lyset, og batteriet kan rumme hele 80 timers strøm til brug på mørkere steder.

Se alle fordele

Lys, strøm, action

  • Powerfoyle™-solcelleteknologi

  • Selvopladende hovedtelefoner

  • 80 timers reservebatteri

  • Vaskbare ørepuder

Powerfoyle™ fra Exeger. Mere lys, mere effekt

Powerfoyle™ fra Exeger. Mere lys, mere effekt

Disse hovedtelefoner genoplades, når de udsættes for lys, uanset om det er sollys eller elektrisk lys! Powerfoyle™-solcellematerialet i hovedbøjlen opsamler energi fra solen for at holde batteriet opladet – og de kan endda oplade ved elektrisk lys. Et fuldt opladet batteri giver op til 80 timers spilletid, så du kan holde den gående selv ved svag belysning.

Smart og behagelig on-ear-pasform til en aktiv livsstil

Smart og behagelig on-ear-pasform til en aktiv livsstil

Løb, gå, kør på rulleskøjter! Den behagelige hovedbøjle sidder, hvor den skal, når du bevæger dig, og de bløde, åndbare ørepuder er fyldt med kølende gel. Ørepudens omslag kan fjernes for nem rengøring, så de altid kan føles som nye.

Fantastisk lyd selv ved lav lydstyrke med dynamisk bas

Fantastisk lyd selv ved lav lydstyrke med dynamisk bas

Du får fantastisk lyd fra 40 mm enhederne og god passiv støjisolering fra over-ear-pasformen. Hvis du elsker en god bas, kan du aktivere Dynamic Bass via Philips Headphones-appen, så du kan nyde den fulde kraft i dine yndlingsnumre, selv om du hører musikken dæmpet.

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Priser

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

4.6

ud af 5

16

Anmeldelser

100%

anbefaler dette produkt

3
2
1

17/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Solar for the win

These solar-powered headphones present a compelling proposition for the eco-conscious audio enthusiast, and in my experience, they deliver on their promise. The standout feature, the solar charging, is genuinely impressive. Over a week of consistent use, predominantly during morning runs, the headphones have maintained their charge solely through exposure to daylight. This eliminates the anxiety of constantly needing to plug in. The integration of solar technology feels seamless, not bulky or cumbersome, and the headphones maintain a sleek, modern aesthetic. While long-term durability and the efficiency of solar charging in less sunny climates remains to be seen, the initial performance suggests a product that effectively harnesses ambient light to power its functionality. For those seeking a sustainable and convenient listening experience, it's ideal

Fordele

solar charging, great sound

Ulemper

long term viability unsure

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-17

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-17

09/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing Outdoor headphones on the go!

I recently purchased the Philips TAA6216BK headphones to test the solar powered self-charging features as it seemed very unique. To my disbelief since my initial charge I have not had to charge these headphones even ONCE, I usually set them by my office window which sees plenty of daylight. I now use these headphones as my daily jogging headphones and I can say I am deeply impressed. I have tripped over once and landed on my knees; but surprisingly these headphones stayed firmly gripped to my head. Sound quality wise is what you would expect from a pair of branded headphones, couldn’t fault it at all. The built in mic was also great at picking up my voice and supressing a lot of the background noises; for instance, the other caller couldn’t even tell I was outside with passing cars. For me, the only negative I can think of is the prolonged use of these headphones (over 1 hour) will start to cause discomfort due to the tightness of the headphones as they are designed for active outdoor use. But other than that I am deeply impressed with the innovative use of solar powered self-charging features for a pair of headphones whilst also retaining all the qualities which you would expect from a Philips branded product.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-09

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-09

05/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent mic for calls. Forget your charger!

The Philips is great for outdoor runs—durable, secure fit, and excellent solar charging. However, the tight clamp can be uncomfortable for long use. Sound is good, but no ANC limits office use. The mic is outstanding; calls stay clear even with background noise. Perfect for running, less so for all-day wear.

Fordele

Mic noise-cancelling quality is very good for calls, solar charging works very well, sound quality is decent, and build quality is very solid.

Ulemper

Lack of ANC can limit the use of the headphones in noisy environment, clamp too tight which is good for running but not comfortable for extended use

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-05

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-05

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