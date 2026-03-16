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  • Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje
  • Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje
  • Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje
  • Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje
  • Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje
  • Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje
  • Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje
  • Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje
  • Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje
  • Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje
  • Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje
  • Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje
  • Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje

Body Groomer 7000 SeriesFleksibelt 2D-hoved og dobbelt trimbarberingssystem

BG7470/15

4.4
| (120) Anmeldelser | 95% anbefaler dette produkt
Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje
Det unikke system med dobbelt hoved gør det nemt at skifte mellem barbering og trimning uden at gå på kompromis med hudkomforten. Med bøjeligt hoved med 2D-teknologi tilpasser shaveren sig kroppens kurver og fanger selv genstridige hår.
Se alle fordele
OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

Verdens mest foretrukne brand inden for elektrisk mandlig pleje1

Til en præcis, hudsikker trimning af hele kroppen

Komplet, alsidig kropspleje og intim pleje

  • Triple Protect-barberingssystem

  • Fleksibelt 2D-hoved

  • Hudvenlige trimmerskær

  • Tæt barbering på huden

  • 100 % vandafvisende

Dobbelthovedet system til en tæt barbering eller stylet trimning

Dobbelthovedet system til en tæt barbering eller stylet trimning

Det innovative dobbelthovedet system giver dig en glat, tæt barbering, der får din hud til at føles blød og frisk, eller et præcist trimmet look, der passer perfekt til din unikke stil. Denne trimmer har den alsidighed, du har brug for.

Patenteret klippeteknologi, der er skånsom mod huden

Patenteret klippeteknologi, der er skånsom mod huden

Triple Protect-barberingssystemet har ”pearl tips”, der giver øget hudkomfort, diamantformede huller, der giver ubesværet ”hudkupling”, mens beskyttelsen minimerer hudirritation betydeligt.

Tilpasser shaverhovedet til kroppens konturer

Tilpasser shaverhovedet til kroppens konturer

Med konturfølgende teknologi tilpasser det fleksible 2D-hoved shaverhovedet, så det følger kroppens konturer. Fanger selv de vanskelige hår.

Tekniske specifikationer

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

4.4

ud af 5

120

Anmeldelser

95%

anbefaler dette produkt

16/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great all-rounder that’s gentle on hair

I’ve been using the Philips Bodygroom Series 7000 for a few weeks now, and it’s a really reliable bit of kit. Here’s my take on how it actually performs: The Shave & Trim The adjustable comb is definitely the standout feature for me. It’s incredibly smooth and, most importantly, it doesn’t pull on the hairs at all, which has been an issue with other trimmers I’ve used. I haven't had a single nick or cut, which gives you a lot of confidence. However, as someone with sensitive skin, I did notice a bit of friction burn when using it dry. It’s not a dealbreaker, but something to be mindful of if you're prone to irritation. Design & Handling Despite being packed with features, it’s actually quite compact and easy to hold. It can still be a little tricky to navigate those really "hard to reach" spots, but generally, it’s easy to manoeuvre. I also really appreciate how quiet it is—it doesn’t feel like you’re starting a lawnmower in the bathroom! Battery & Extras The battery life is phenomenal. I’ve been using it for a few weeks on a single charge and haven't had to plug it in once yet. It comes with plenty of attachments, and the included carry bag is a lifesaver; it’s actually big enough to keep everything together so you don't end up losing the smaller pieces in a drawer.

Fordele

Zero hair-pulling or nicks. Incredible battery life (weeks of use per charge). Quiet motor and compact design. Handy storage bag for all attachments.

Ulemper

Can cause slight friction burn on sensitive skin if used dry. A few awkward angles can still be tough to reach.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

16/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Powerful and skin friendly

Excellent body groomer by Philips! Very easy to use and it is skin friendly. Perfect for all body areas even sensitive. Great for trimming and shaving too. It is dermatologicaly tested and the battery life is amazing (up to 120mins runtime). It comes with a few different attachments (shaving head, trimming head, adjustable comb 1 - 3 mm, adjustable comb 3 - 7 mm, intimate comb, travel pouch and USB-A charging cable. I would definitely recommend this product to everyone!

Fordele

Skin friendly, powerful, attachments

Ulemper

Nothing

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

05/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fast, comfortable and close

I have used a number of body groomers over the years and this is by far and away the best one I have experienced. Firstly the interchangeable shaving attachments give flexibility and options for different hair length, finish and area to be shaved Then the speed and accuracy of the shave is amazing. Only one pass is all that is required in most areas to get a really close and smooth shave. The shaver is very quiet and light to use. This means it is maneuverable and easy to use in difficult to reach areas. The battery seems to last a long time The USB charging means that you don't need to carry heavier adaptors with you when you travel I would like to have seen a hard case to protect the unit and particularly the heads when I travel. Attachments for other Philips shavers such as the nose trimmer will not fit this unit which is a shame. That would have made it a total product for me.

Fordele

It is fast and easy to use due to size and weight. There are multiple options with the range of attachments.

Ulemper

The carrying bag could be more protective for the delicate heads. It would be good if a nose and ear trimmer attachment was available as an accessory.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

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  • Tidlig adgang til udsalg.
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Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Onlineundersøgelse af 16003 mænd, brugere af elektrisk pleje, udført i 2024. 

  1. Hurtig opladning giver nok strøm til én trimning

  2. Ved registrering på Philips.com inden for 90 dage efter købet