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  • Tager godt fat i selv de fineste hår
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  • Tager godt fat i selv de fineste hår
  • Tager godt fat i selv de fineste hår
  • Tager godt fat i selv de fineste hår
  • Tager godt fat i selv de fineste hår
  • Tager godt fat i selv de fineste hår
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Tager godt fat i selv de fineste hår
  • Tager godt fat i selv de fineste hår
  • Tager godt fat i selv de fineste hår
  • Tager godt fat i selv de fineste hår

Udgået

Satinelle AdvancedWet & Dry-epilator

BRE610/00

4
| (60) Anmeldelser | 83% anbefaler dette produkt

1 pris

Tager godt fat i selv de fineste hår
Det S-formede håndtag hjælper dig med at nå overalt på kroppen. Det bredeste hoved med keramiske skiver epilerer tæt på huden og tager fat i selv de fineste hår, så du hurtigt opnår langvarige resultater. Våd og tør brug med 1 tilbehørsdel.
Se alle fordele

Nem styring giver effektive, langvarige resultater

Tager godt fat i selv de fineste hår

  • Til ben, krop og ansigt

  • 1 tilbehørsdel

  • Ledningsfri og genopladelig

  • S-formet håndtagsdesign

S-formet håndtag, der gør det nemt at komme rundt på hele kroppen

Det ergonomiske håndtag er nemt at holde og styre for at få maksimal kontrol og optimal rækkevidde på hele kroppen.

Epileringshovedet af unikt keramisk materiale giver et bedre greb

Epileringshovedet af unikt keramisk materiale giver et bedre greb

Vores unikke epileringshoved er fremstillet af et groft keramisk materiale, som griber godt fat i håret, selv fine hår slipper ikke fri af grebet.

Ekstrabredt epileringshoved

Ekstrabredt epileringshoved

Ekstrabredt epileringshoved dækker mere hud med hvert strøg til hurtigere fjernelse af hår.

Tekniske specifikationer

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Priser

  • Award image AWARD-612378

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

4.0

ud af 5

60

Anmeldelser

83%

anbefaler dette produkt

14/06/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Does exactly what is says on the tin

[Employee of philipsglobal] Firm grip, ease of use and I love the fact that I can use it in the shower! I also find the light useful - it really helps me to see all those stubborn short hairs :)

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

15/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

15/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great Product

[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator

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  • Eksperttips og inspiration.