Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
Til ben, krop og ansigt
1 tilbehørsdel
Ledningsfri og genopladelig
S-formet håndtagsdesign
Det ergonomiske håndtag er nemt at holde og styre for at få maksimal kontrol og optimal rækkevidde på hele kroppen.
Vores unikke epileringshoved er fremstillet af et groft keramisk materiale, som griber godt fat i håret, selv fine hår slipper ikke fri af grebet.
Ekstrabredt epileringshoved dækker mere hud med hvert strøg til hurtigere fjernelse af hår.
Priser
4.0
ud af 5
60
Anmeldelser
83%
anbefaler dette produkt
LarisaD
14/06/2017
United Kingdom
Does exactly what is says on the tin
[Employee of philipsglobal] Firm grip, ease of use and I love the fact that I can use it in the shower! I also find the light useful - it really helps me to see all those stubborn short hairs :)
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
haos203
15/05/2017
United Kingdom
Great Product
[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
mols91
15/05/2017
United Kingdom
Great Product
[Employee of philipsglobal] This is my first time using an epilator and even though it is a bit painful at first - the massage head really helps to deflect the pain! After a while I totally got used to it and it is so nice to have smoother legs for longer.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Satinelle Advanced BRE610/00 Wet and Dry epilator