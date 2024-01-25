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  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
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  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører
  • Som en koncertsal for dine ører

Udgået

FidelioX3 over-ear hovedtelefoner med kabel og åben bagside

X3/00

4.8
| (30) Anmeldelser | 96% anbefaler dette produkt

2 Priser

Som en koncertsal for dine ører
Fra sangerens åndedrag til fingre, der knirker på et gribebræt – disse åbne hovedtelefoner i lydentusiastkvalitet matcher den fjerlette komfort med perfekt tuning. Opdag nye lag af gennemsigtighed og detaljer, hver gang du tager dem på.
Se alle fordele

Udviklet til lydentusiaster

Som en koncertsal for dine ører

  • Bredt og naturligt lydbillede

  • Fjerlet komfort

  • Førsteklasses finish i læder/metal

  • Aftageligt kabel på 3 m

Udviklet til fremragende ydeevne

Udviklet til fremragende ydeevne

Philips Fidelio X3-hovedtelefoner har ørepuder med dobbeltlag, der reducerer resonans og vibrationer. Neodym-driverne er udviklet til at vippe 15 grader, så de passer til ørets naturlige opbygning og derfor opnår optimal nøjagtighed ved høje frekvenser. Resultat: fejlfri ydelse med flotte detaljer.

Føl passionen. Førsteklasses design

Føl passionen. Førsteklasses design

Disse over-ear-hovedtelefoner er ikke bare konstrueret til at lyde imponerende: De føles også fantastiske. Den lette og bløde indvendige hovedbøjle kan justeres, så de passer perfekt. Den udvendige hovedbøjle tilføjer en solid vægt, mens ørepuderne af fjerlet memory foam med den gode pasform sørger for en perfekt tætning. Perfekt til brug i lang tid af gangen.

Design med åben bagside. Bredt og naturligt lydmiljø

Design med åben bagside. Bredt og naturligt lydmiljø

Ørepuderne er designet med åben bagside og er dækket med akustisk transparent Kvadrat-højttalerstof. Luft kan frit strømme gennem stoffet og fjerner opbygningen af lufttryk bag membranen, og der skabes en omsluttende og rummelig lyd.

Tekniske specifikationer

Få support til dette produkt

Find ofte stillede spørgsmål, brugervejledninger, sikkerhedsoplysninger og tip

Priser

  • Award image AWARD-1679621
  • Award image AWARD-1679510

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

4.8

ud af 5

30

Anmeldelser

96%

anbefaler dette produkt

3
2

25/01/2024

Norge

Norge

Philips Fidelio X3

These headphones are the best sound quality headphones that you can buy for the price that they’re being sold to. X3 are High Resolution headphones on up to 24Bit/192kHz and that alone speaks for itself. Could been some shorter cables to the X3 because those who come with the X3 are 3 Meters long. So I would appreciate something like 1.2-1.6 Meters I just say but that’s the only minus I can find on these beautiful set of headphones Hi Res so TIDAL, Qobuz or Amazon Music with Hi Res streaming options is a dream on these X3’s, it’s like a dream come to for your ears every time your favorite song plays it’s a great experience & can only be matched by expensive headphones such as some Sennheiser or Beyerdynamic for example. We are talking a bit more expensive for these headphones those than the X3 it can only be matched at the price with the X2 the version before the X3 but still these ones are an upgrade I think. I have both of them so if you want something with quality High Resolution up to 24Bit/192kHz without any dongle USB-C adapter in the middle to reach that Resolution Height then the Philips Fidelio X3 are the perfect choice. 10/10 from me in score & 6/6 in total dices score. Still with an open back not closed it is worth the money and they should have been made in closed version too because then we costumers would had an even choosing between what suits our own personal needs. I think that I’ve read somewhere that they go as far as 32Bits to just saying. I know it’s High Resolution from mailing with Philips and what I shared was the response. 3,5mm jack cable old school followed a 2,5mm cable to but I only use the 3,5mm. You can connect it to your AV-Receiver to cause there are a 6+mm adapter in the box. They are perfect for home, vacation or inside use until you get a shorter cable for them then all over use is alright. Just find the best High Resolution cable you can find to an affordable price online because it does exist it just doesn’t have the Philips brand on it. All together a great choice you will notice the differences between these babies & a MP3 Spotify Music/Audio Resolution that are being played finally you can hear the order of the instruments that are playing & it’s clearness with great vocal. High Resolution are not to be stopped it has come to stay and revolutionize the music industry for more than just audiophiles, this will be the standard in the future now because it’s unbeatable if you play your High Resolution music files with the right gear such as a smartphone with the right DAC that supports High Resolution quality music for example Sony does and it’s being named DSEE Ultimate this is available in their smartphones and probably other brands follow up on this hype on Hi Res that will awaken Rock N’ Roll once more for the X3 with for example Rammstein, Motley Crue or ZZ Top played at The High Resolution 24Bit/192kHz beats all the MP3’s I’ve ever heard for MP3 is so compressed that it looses the detail, clearness & overall quality you just got to check it out but remember only with the proper gear that matches all together this is possible. Speakers & Everything Connected Such As The Cables & Of Course Player Has To Be The High Resolution DAC.

Fordele

High Resolution, Design, Engineering, Comfort & Quality

Ulemper

Too long cable at 3M should’ve been two sets.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Fidelio X3 X3 kablede hodetelefoner med åpen bakside

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Fidelio X3 X3 kablede hodetelefoner med åpen bakside

16/01/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekræftet køber

Great sound and very comfortable

Having previously owned Sennheisser 575's, I had been considering the X3's as a logical next step. I aim to use the X3,'s for listening to classical music and jazz from Bach to Herbie Hancock, and for playing keyboard at home. The X3's are big and comfy, early days yet but great (in my opinion) for chamber music and vocals. They're crystal clear used direct from a Marantz CD 6007, instruments and vocals are detailed and spacious. Build quality seems good, can't see any flaws The leather and Kvadrat fabric lends an air of luxury.

Fordele

Great sound, comfortable, luxury finish and build quality

Ulemper

They're almost too nice, keeping them stored in a bag to preserve the finish

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

05/10/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Outstanding headphones, unbelievable sound

They look the part, very high quality materials, but best of all is the sound quality... used in conjunction with my 1988 800 series equipment it’s hard to imagine anything better

Fordele

Quality - build & dound

Ulemper

None that I have found yet

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for Fidelio X3 X3 wired over-ear open-back headphones

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