Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
Behageligt design
Hvis du er stresset eller har travlt, kan det være vanskeligere at amme, og det kan også påvirke din mælkeproduktion. Vores Philips Avent SCF312/01-brystpumpe er designet til at gøre din amning så behagelig som muligt.
Med 125 ml flaske
Kun Philips Avent elektriske brystpumper har en enestående hukommelsesfunktion, der tilegner sig og viderefører din personlige pumperytme for optimal komfort
Det nænsomme suge-vakuum i Philips Avent-brystpumpen efterligner babyens naturlige sutterytme for behagelig effektivitet
Den unikke, aktive massagepude er designet til at stimulere det naturlige nedløb
4.3
ud af 5
42
Anmeldelser
88%
anbefaler dette produkt
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
cbmb
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Bekræftet køber
Really easy to use, efficient and small number of parts to keep clean
I read about the different pumps and decided to go with this one. I am so happy, it's very efficient, easy to use and easy to put together and take apart for cleaning.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump