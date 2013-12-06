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Udgået

Philips AventElektronisk enkeltbrystpumpe

SCF312/01

4.3

| (42) Anmeldelser | 88% anbefaler dette produkt

Behageligt design

Hvis du er stresset eller har travlt, kan det være vanskeligere at amme, og det kan også påvirke din mælkeproduktion. Vores Philips Avent SCF312/01-brystpumpe er designet til at gøre din amning så behagelig som muligt.

Se alle fordele

Brystpumpe til optimal komfort med massagepuder

Behageligt design

  • Med 125 ml flaske

Husker din personlige rytme

Husker din personlige rytme

Kun Philips Avent elektriske brystpumper har en enestående hukommelsesfunktion, der tilegner sig og viderefører din personlige pumperytme for optimal komfort

Nænsomme og effektive resultater

Nænsomme og effektive resultater

Det nænsomme suge-vakuum i Philips Avent-brystpumpen efterligner babyens naturlige sutterytme for behagelig effektivitet

Patenteret 5-bladformet massagepude

Patenteret 5-bladformet massagepude

Den unikke, aktive massagepude er designet til at stimulere det naturlige nedløb

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

4.3

ud af 5

42

Anmeldelser

88%

anbefaler dette produkt

2

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekræftet køber

Really easy to use, efficient and small number of parts to keep clean

I read about the different pumps and decided to go with this one. I am so happy, it's very efficient, easy to use and easy to put together and take apart for cleaning.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

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