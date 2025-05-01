Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
TAT2236BK/00
Øretelefonerne sidder i det ydre øre
Kompakt opladeretui
IPX4-vandbeskyttelse
Op til 18 timers spilletid
2.4
ud af 5
39
Anmeldelser
missafrodeeta
01/05/2025
United Kingdom
washed them with my laundry
I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones
HarleyYyy33
14/08/2023
United Kingdom
Super happy!
I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<
Fordele
- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options
Ulemper
- Could potentially feel like they might fall
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones
PeterR59
20/12/2024
Nederland
Bekræftet køber
Goed werkende oortjes
Oortjes hebben een goed geluid en de bluetooth connectie gaat probleemloos. Dat is wel eens anders.
Fordele
Goed geluid, goede bluetooth verbinding
Ulemper
Geen extra dopjes, ik zou er niet mee gaan hardlopen, dan vallen ze misschien uit mijn oor, maar ik gebrui ze bij spinnen en dat gaat goed.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes