ProdukterSupport

Betal senere med Klarna

Registrer dig og få 75kr. rabat

Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK

30 dages fortrydelsesret

Alle serier

  • Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.
  • Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.
  • Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.
  • Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.
  • Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.
  • Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.
  • Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.
  • Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.
  • Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.
  • Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.
  • Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.
  • Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.

Udgået

Ægte trådløse hovedtelefoner

TAT2236PK/00

2.4
| (39) Anmeldelser

Starter i

Grøn
Grøn
Hvid
Hvid
Pink
Pink
Sort
Sort
Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.
Disse stænk- og svedafvisende, ægte trådløse hovedtelefoner er med dig overalt! Opladeretuiet passer i lommen på dine tætsiddende jeans. Ørepropperne sidder i det ydre øre – perfekt, hvis du ikke kan lide følelsen af ørepropper i øret.
Se alle fordele

Superslankt etui. Behagelig pasform.

  • Øretelefonerne sidder i det ydre øre

  • Kompakt opladeretui

  • IPX4-vandbeskyttelse

  • Op til 18 timers spilletid

4 farver. Hockeystavsdesign

6 timers spilletid. Oplad i 15 minutter for at få en ekstra time

Klar lyd, kraftfuld bas. 12 mm neodymenheder

Tekniske specifikationer

Få support til dette produkt

Find ofte stillede spørgsmål, brugervejledninger, sikkerhedsoplysninger og tip

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

2.4

ud af 5

39

Anmeldelser

01/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

washed them with my laundry

I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

14/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Super happy!

I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<

Fordele

- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options

Ulemper

- Could potentially feel like they might fall

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

20/12/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Bekræftet køber

Goed werkende oortjes

Oortjes hebben een goed geluid en de bluetooth connectie gaat probleemloos. Dat is wel eens anders.

Fordele

Goed geluid, goede bluetooth verbinding

Ulemper

Geen extra dopjes, ik zou er niet mee gaan hardlopen, dan vallen ze misschien uit mijn oor, maar ik gebrui ze bij spinnen en dat gaat goed.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes

Tilmeld dig Philips' nyhedsbrev for at få eksklusive tilbud

  • Registrer dig og få 75kr. rabat
  • Tidlig adgang til udsalg.
  • Tips om sund livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspiration.

Jeg vil gerne modtage markedsføringskommunikation – baseret på mine præferencer og min adfærd – om Philips produkter, tjenester, events og kampagner. Jeg kan nemt afmelde mig når som helst!

  • Registrer dig og få 75kr. rabat
  • Tidlig adgang til udsalg.
  • Tips om sund livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspiration.