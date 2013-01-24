Hjemmeside
    Philips bilbelysning, det ultimative valg til vejen forude

    • Innovativ inden for lys til biler siden 1914
    • Opfinder af Xenon HID-lyskilder
    • Store bilproducenters første valg
    Icon

    RacingVision GT200
     

    Op til 200 % klarere lys*
    RacingVision GT200
    Fås i:
    H4, H7
    Gå til katalog

    WhiteVision ultra
     

    Skarpt uimodståeligt look
    WhiteVision ultra
    Fås i:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, H8, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
    Gå til katalog

    VisionPlus
     

    Op til 60 % bedre udsyn*
    VisionPlus
    Fås i:
    H1, H4, H7​
    Gå til katalog
    RacingVision GT200 lysfarve
    RacingVision GT200 stråleeffekt
    RacingVision GT200 levetid
    RacingVision GT200
    WhiteVision ultra lysfarve
    WhiteVision ultra stråleeffekt
    WhiteVision ultra levetid
    WhiteVision ultra
    VisionPlus lysfarve
    VisionPlus stråleeffekt
    VisionPlus levetid
    VisionPlus

    Vision
     

    Op til 30 % bedre udsyn*
    Vision
    Fås i:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, HB3, HB4, H11
    Gå til katalog

    X-tremeVision Pro150
     

    Op til 150 % klarere lys*
    X-tremeVision Pro150
    Fås i:
    H1, H4, H7, H11, HB3, HB4, HIR2​
    Gå til katalog

    LongLife EcoVision

     

    Op til 130 % klarere lys*

    Longlife EcoVision
    Fås i:
    H1, H3, H4, H7, H11
    Gå til katalog
    Vision lysfarve
    Vision stråleeffekt
    Vision levetid
    Vision
    X-tremeVision Pro150 lysfarve
    X-tremeVision Pro150 stråleeffekt
    X-tremeVision Pro150 levetid
    X-tremeVision Pro150
    Longlife EcoVision lysfarve
    LongLife EcoVision stråleeffekt
    Longlife EcoVision levetid
    Longlife EcoVision


    Billeder kun til illustrationsformål.

    * I forhold til lovens mindstekrav efter type, kun indikator for H7

    ** Levetid varierer efter type, kun indikator for H7

    *** 10 G gælder for H4 og H7

    **** Begrænset levetid

     

