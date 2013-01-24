Hjemmeside
      Philips bilbelysning, det ultimative valg til vejen forude

      • Innovativ inden for lys til biler siden 1914
      • Opfinder af Xenon HID-lyskilder
      • Store bilproducenters første valg
      Icon

      X-tremeVision Gen2

      Op til 150 % bedre udsyn**
      X-tremeVision Gen2
      Fås i:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S, D4S
      Gå til katalog

      WhiteVision Gen2
       

      Ensartet hvid LED-effekt
      WhiteVision Gen2
      Fås i:
      D1S, D2S, D2R, D3S
      Gå til katalog

      Vision
       

      Perfekt til udskiftning

      maximum blue effect
      maximum blue effect
      Vision
      Fås i:
      D1S, D1R, D2S, D2R, D3S, D3R, D4S, D4R, D5S
      Gå til katalog
      X-tremeVision Gen2 lysfarve
      X-tremeVision Gen2 stråleeffekt
      X-tremeVision Gen2
      WhiteVision Gen2 lysfarve
      WhiteVision Gen2 stråleeffekt
      WhiteVision Gen2
      Vision lysfarve
      Vision stråleeffekt
      Vision


      Billederne er udelukkende til illustrationsformål

      * Lysfarve: "Op til"; Stråleeffekt: i forhold til lovens mindstekrav (undtagen D2R, som giver op til 20 % bedre udsyn).

      ** I forhold til lovens mindstekrav (undtagen D2R, som giver op til 20 % bedre udsyn).

