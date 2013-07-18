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X-tremeVisionlyskilde til forlygter

12342XVB1

3.5
| (41) Anmeldelser
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Philips X-tremeVision-halogenlyskilder giver op til 100 % bedre udsyn. X-tremeVision er fremstillet med den nyeste teknologi for at give det ultimative klare lys. Det er ECE-kompatibelt til lovlig brug på vejene.
Se alle fordele

Øger din udsyn på vejen

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  • Lyskildetype: H4

  • Pakke med 1 stk.

  • 12 V, 60/55 W

Se længere, og reager hurtigere med op til 100 % bedre udsyn

Baseret på det unikke produktdesign giver X-tremeVision det ultimative klare lys på vejen

Større kørekomfort og sikkerhed

Med X-tremeVision kan du reagere hurtigere, fordi du tidligere kan se forhindringer og færdselstavler. Lys er en grundlæggende del af køreoplevelsen, og lys er et vigtigt element ved forebyggelse af ulykker. Dette produkt forhindrer aktivt ulykker ved at øge det generelle udsyn og oplysning af vejen.

Overholder de høje kvalitetsstandarder i ECE-typegodkendelse

X-tremeVision er fuldt kompatibel med ECE til lovlig anvendelse på offentlig vej.

Tekniske specifikationer

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Find ofte stillede spørgsmål, brugervejledninger, sikkerhedsoplysninger og tip

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

3.5

ud af 5

41

Anmeldelser

18/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars

I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

18/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars

I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect

Perfect pair of bulbs with outstanding illumination power. Easy fit and so far they seem durable. Have them for 6 months and I cannot describe the difference in light output. Save yourself the trouble and search no longer.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb

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