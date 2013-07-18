Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
12342XVB1
Lyskildetype: H4
Pakke med 1 stk.
12 V, 60/55 W
Baseret på det unikke produktdesign giver X-tremeVision det ultimative klare lys på vejen
Med X-tremeVision kan du reagere hurtigere, fordi du tidligere kan se forhindringer og færdselstavler. Lys er en grundlæggende del af køreoplevelsen, og lys er et vigtigt element ved forebyggelse af ulykker. Dette produkt forhindrer aktivt ulykker ved at øge det generelle udsyn og oplysning af vejen.
X-tremeVision er fuldt kompatibel med ECE til lovlig anvendelse på offentlig vej.
3.5
ud af 5
41
Anmeldelser
VINDISEL
18/07/2013
United Kingdom
Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars
I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
VINDISEL
18/07/2013
United Kingdom
Safety and Performance Headlight Bulbs for Cars
I have been using this product since 2 years, Excellent Lighting, Beam travels to greater distance with sharp focus, very bright yellowish white light it produces after 1/2 n hour or so. Quite comfortable with these bulbs during night journey. For me bulbs lasted more than one and half years, still they are in working condition, recently I changed again with this same brand. Filament failure is rare, during my 2 years of experience I never seen filament failure with these bulbs. I strongly suggest these bulbs to every new car as better replacement ,to safeguard car's internal wiring and safe for bulb holders also. I am using Amica 1.1 ltr car.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Gustavo
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Perfect
Perfect pair of bulbs with outstanding illumination power. Easy fit and so far they seem durable. Have them for 6 months and I cannot describe the difference in light output. Save yourself the trouble and search no longer.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for X-tremeVision 12342XVB1 car headlight bulb