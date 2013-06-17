Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
AE1530/00
Analog FM/MW-tuning
Indbygget højttaler
Hovedtelefonstik
Batteridrevet
FM/MB-stereotuner (AM)
0
En højttaler giver god lydkvalitet og mere fornøjelse.
3.7
ud af 5
17
Anmeldelser
NickWoj
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Great for a tiny radio
Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for AE1530 Portable Radio
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for AE1530 Portable Radio
Sinbad32
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Great for a tiny radio
Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for AE1530 Portable Radio
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for AE1530 Portable Radio
sanpretty
20/08/2010
United Kingdom
Excellent product !
Its worth the money and also good sound quality and really looks beautiful ... and bets part is its so tiny as an mobile .. very handy
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for AE1530 Portable Radio
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for AE1530 Portable Radio