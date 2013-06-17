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  • Praktisk lommeformat
  • Praktisk lommeformat
  • Praktisk lommeformat
  • Praktisk lommeformat

Udgået

Transportabel radio

AE1530/00

3.7
| (17) Anmeldelser
Praktisk lommeformat
Du kan nyde høj lyd i god kvalitet over alt med denne stilrene, bærbare Philips MW/FM-radio i lommeformat.
Se alle fordele

Praktisk lommeformat

  • Analog FM/MW-tuning

  • Indbygget højttaler

  • Hovedtelefonstik

  • Batteridrevet

FM/MB-tuner til radionydelse

FM/MB-tuner til radionydelse

FM/MB-stereotuner (AM)

Enkel volumenregulering med drejeskive og tænd-/slukknap

0

Indbygget højttaler til at nyde radioafspilning med god lyd

Indbygget højttaler til at nyde radioafspilning med god lyd

En højttaler giver god lydkvalitet og mere fornøjelse.

Tekniske specifikationer

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

3.7

ud af 5

17

Anmeldelser

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for a tiny radio

Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for AE1530 Portable Radio

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for AE1530 Portable Radio

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for a tiny radio

Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for AE1530 Portable Radio

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for AE1530 Portable Radio

20/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product !

Its worth the money and also good sound quality and really looks beautiful ... and bets part is its so tiny as an mobile .. very handy

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for AE1530 Portable Radio

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for AE1530 Portable Radio

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