Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
DCB852/10
Tiltrækningskraften ved lyd
Bliv elegant med dette imponerende Philips-hi-fi-lydsystem. Nyd klar og interferensfri DAB+-radio med fuld kontrol via den gratis DigitalRadio-app og flot grafik via RadioVIS. Afspil CD'er, og tilslut bærbare enheder via USB eller MP3 Link.
Dock til iPod/iPhone/iPad
DAB+
Digital lydkontrol tilbyder dig en fabriksindstillet kontrol, hvor du kan vælge mellem indstillingerne Jazz, Rock, Pop eller Classic for at optimere frekvensområdet for forskellige musikgenrer. Hver indstilling anvender grafisk equalizer-teknologi til automatisk at justere klangbalancen og fremhæve de vigtigste frekvenser i den valgte musikgenre. Digital lydkontrol giver dig mulighed for at få mest muligt ud af musikken ved at justere klangbalancen, så den passer til den musik, du spiller.
Stil ind på ekstra radiofunktioner med RadioVIS – en effektiv funktion, der leveres af RadioDNS, som er en organisation, der kæder DAB-stationer sammen med internettet. Med RadioVIS bliver radio en større oplevelse med internetindhold i realtid. RadioVIS angiver, hvordan weboplysninger føjes til radiofunktionen, og giver dig DAB-udsendelser ledsaget af levende diasshows med nyheder, trafikopdateringer, reklamer med mere og uddyber dermed de oplysninger, som radiostationer leverer. For at få glæde af RadioVis skal du blot gå til Apple App Store og downloade den gratis Philips DigitalRadio-app. App'en giver dig også fuld kontrol over DAB+- og FM-radio.
3.5
ud af 5
6
Anmeldelser
moley
11/02/2013
United Kingdom
Perfect for what i we wanted
wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DCB852 Micro music system
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DCB852 Micro music system
Zorric
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect
Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DCB852 Micro music system
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DCB852 Micro music system
Oz123
02/01/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control
Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DCB852 Micro music system
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DCB852 Micro music system
Musik med Digital Right Management understøttes ikke.