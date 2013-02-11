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Udgået

Mikromusiksystem

DCB852/10

3.5

| (6) Anmeldelser

Tiltrækningskraften ved lyd

Bliv elegant med dette imponerende Philips-hi-fi-lydsystem. Nyd klar og interferensfri DAB+-radio med fuld kontrol via den gratis DigitalRadio-app og flot grafik via RadioVIS. Afspil CD'er, og tilslut bærbare enheder via USB eller MP3 Link.

Se alle fordele

Besat af lyd

Tiltrækningskraften ved lyd

  • Dock til iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • DAB+

Samlet udgangseffekt på 30 W RMS

Samlet udgangseffekt på 30 W RMS

Digital lydkontrol til optimerede musikstilindstillinger.

Digital lydkontrol til optimerede musikstilindstillinger.

Digital lydkontrol tilbyder dig en fabriksindstillet kontrol, hvor du kan vælge mellem indstillingerne Jazz, Rock, Pop eller Classic for at optimere frekvensområdet for forskellige musikgenrer. Hver indstilling anvender grafisk equalizer-teknologi til automatisk at justere klangbalancen og fremhæve de vigtigste frekvenser i den valgte musikgenre. Digital lydkontrol giver dig mulighed for at få mest muligt ud af musikken ved at justere klangbalancen, så den passer til den musik, du spiller.

Gratis DigitalRadio-app med RadioVIS og styring af DAB+/FM

Stil ind på ekstra radiofunktioner med RadioVIS – en effektiv funktion, der leveres af RadioDNS, som er en organisation, der kæder DAB-stationer sammen med internettet. Med RadioVIS bliver radio en større oplevelse med internetindhold i realtid. RadioVIS angiver, hvordan weboplysninger føjes til radiofunktionen, og giver dig DAB-udsendelser ledsaget af levende diasshows med nyheder, trafikopdateringer, reklamer med mere og uddyber dermed de oplysninger, som radiostationer leverer. For at få glæde af RadioVis skal du blot gå til Apple App Store og downloade den gratis Philips DigitalRadio-app. App'en giver dig også fuld kontrol over DAB+- og FM-radio.

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

3.5

ud af 5

6

Anmeldelser

3

11/02/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Perfect for what i we wanted

wanted a nice inexpensive unit for the kitchen. BOught this on demo. Loved it. as for two much bass there are setting profiles if you read the manual. Mine works with ipad two no issues. and mu i pad. i also like the cd and usb in and 3.5 mm Sound is good for the kitchen and bass boom is easily sorted by moving it away from the wall. Well done Phillips you finally come up with what i want since my 1980s boom box

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DCB852 Micro music system

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DCB852 Micro music system

23/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent sound, not sure about the "wood" effect

Extremely good sound that is never harsh or unpleasant, unlike some rivals. You can have it on in the background and when you notice it, you always think "that sounds good". And the sound is the most important thing in a music system, surely. My wife is not keen on the wooden finish which either looks old-fashioned or retro depending on your point if view. DAB reception is much better than a portable DAB radio we have in the kitchen, even using the built-in aerial, and a co-ax lead is supplied so you can use an external aerial if needed.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DCB852 Micro music system

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DCB852 Micro music system

02/01/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent combination radio cd etc but let down by outmoded remote control

Excellent combination dab radio cd iPhone but the remote is not user friendly. Several refinements in the remote control should have undertaken 1. Volume control button should be larger as these are the most used 2. Keying in a number for the radio presets and pressing enter is far easier than scrolling through all the preset numbers 3 . Instruction manual has an error in dab preset set up which was frustrating to unravel on day one Overall the machine needs a remote control upgrade

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DCB852 Micro music system

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for DCB852 Micro music system

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Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Musik med Digital Right Management understøttes ikke.