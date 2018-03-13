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SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

HP6576

3.9

| (9) Anmeldelser

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
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3.9

ud af 5

9

Anmeldelser

2

13/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

brilliant

i have had this product for 15 years and it still works although performance has slowed down alittle which is obvious .. i am back on this site and gladly found the same model still available. i am going to buy this product again just incase my first one stops working as it seems like it is counting its last breath hehe.. thanks phillip for not ending the line

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

27/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekræftet køber

Efficient product

Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

27/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Efficient product

Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

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