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  • Plej den sarte hud med behagelig luft
  • Plej den sarte hud med behagelig luft
  • Plej den sarte hud med behagelig luft
  • Plej den sarte hud med behagelig luft
  • Plej den sarte hud med behagelig luft
  • Plej den sarte hud med behagelig luft
  • Plej den sarte hud med behagelig luft
  • Plej den sarte hud med behagelig luft

Udgået

Philips AventFreeflow sutter

SCF172/01

4.6
| (42) Anmeldelser | 90% anbefaler dette produkt
Plej den sarte hud med behagelig luft
Lad den lilles hud ånde med Philips Avent Freeflow-sutten. Skjoldet har 6 lufthuller, der giver ekstra luftgennemstrømning, og er udviklet til at reducere hudirritation. Vores ortodontiske sut tager højde for din babys naturlige mundudvikling.
Se alle fordele

Ekstra lufthuller lader huden ånde

Plej den sarte hud med behagelig luft

  • Trøst med beroligende luft

  • 0-6 m

  • Ortodontiske og BPA-frie

  • 2-pak

Ekstra lufthuller lader din babys hud ånde

Ekstra lufthuller lader din babys hud ånde

Huden skal kunne ånde, særligt hos den lille. Vores skjold har 6 lufthuller, der giver ekstra luftstrøm, og er udviklet til at reducere hudirritation.

9 ud af 10 babyer tager godt imod vores sutter*

9 ud af 10 babyer tager godt imod vores sutter*

Babyer ved, hvad de kan lide! Vi har spurgt mødre, hvordan deres små reagerer på Philips Avent-sutter, og 9 ud af 10 babyer tager godt imod vores sutter.*

Designet til at give en naturlig udvikling i munden

Designet til at give en naturlig udvikling i munden

Vores sammenfoldelige silikonesut har en symmetrisk form, der tager højde for din babys gane, tænder og gummer, mens den vokser.

Tekniske specifikationer

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

4.6

ud af 5

42

Anmeldelser

90%

anbefaler dette produkt

2

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours

Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

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  • Tidlig adgang til udsalg.
  • Tips om sund livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspiration.
Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Verdens førende sutmærke

  2. Af hygiejniske årsager bør sutter udskiftes efter 4 ugers brug

  3. Vores udvalg hjælper mødre og babyer på hvert eneste udviklingstrin

  4. Testet online med 100 mødre, Storbritannien 2012

  5. Årets producent i 2014