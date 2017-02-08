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  • Ortodontisk BPA-fri
  • Ortodontisk BPA-fri
  • Ortodontisk BPA-fri
  • Ortodontisk BPA-fri
  • Ortodontisk BPA-fri
  • Ortodontisk BPA-fri

Udgået

Philips AventModesutter

SCF172/21

4.6
| (42) Anmeldelser | 90% anbefaler dette produkt
Ortodontisk BPA-fri
Philips AVENT ortodontiske, sammenfoldelige og symmetriske sutter respekterer den naturlige udvikling af babyens gane, tænder og gummer. Alle AVENT-sutter er fremstillet af silikone og er uden smag og lugt. Farverne kan variere.
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Lyst, farverigt dyredesign til alle aldersgrupper.

Ortodontisk BPA-fri

  • 3-6 m

  • BPA-fri

Ortodontiske, symmetrisk sammenfoldelige sutter

Ortodontiske, symmetrisk sammenfoldelige sutter

Flade, dråbeformede og symmetriske Philips Avent-sutter, der tager hensyn til den naturlige udvikling i din babys gane, tænder og gummer, selv hvis sutten ender omvendt i munden.

Brugervenlige silikonesutter

Brugervenlige silikonesutter

Philips Avent-silikonesutten er fri for smag og lugt, så det er mere sandsynligt, at dit barn vil acceptere den. Silikonen er blød, transparent, nem at rengøre og bliver ikke klistret. Sutten er stærk, holdbar og kommer ikke ud af form og bliver ikke misfarvet med tiden.

Beskyttelseshætte til at klikke på

Beskyttelseshætte til at klikke på

Holder steriliserede sutter hygiejniske

Tekniske specifikationer

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

4.6

ud af 5

42

Anmeldelser

90%

anbefaler dette produkt

2

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours

Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

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  • Registrer dig og få 75kr. rabat
  • Tidlig adgang til udsalg.
  • Tips om sund livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspiration.
Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Bind ikke sutten rundt om barnets hals, da det udgør en fare for kvælning.