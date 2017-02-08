Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
3-6 m
BPA-fri
Flade, dråbeformede og symmetriske Philips Avent-sutter, der tager hensyn til den naturlige udvikling i din babys gane, tænder og gummer, selv hvis sutten ender omvendt i munden.
Philips Avent-silikonesutten er fri for smag og lugt, så det er mere sandsynligt, at dit barn vil acceptere den. Silikonen er blød, transparent, nem at rengøre og bliver ikke klistret. Sutten er stærk, holdbar og kommer ikke ud af form og bliver ikke misfarvet med tiden.
Holder steriliserede sutter hygiejniske
4.6
ud af 5
42
Anmeldelser
90%
anbefaler dette produkt
Jenny1505
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
clearup
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
koziulka
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours
Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Bind ikke sutten rundt om barnets hals, da det udgør en fare for kvælning.