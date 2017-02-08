Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
Trøst med beroligende luft
6-18 m
Ortodontiske og BPA-frie
Pakke med 2 stk.
Huden skal kunne ånde, særligt hos den lille. Vores skjold har 6 lufthuller, der giver ekstra luftstrøm, og er udviklet til at reducere hudirritation.
Vores sammenfoldelige silikonesut har en symmetrisk form, der tager højde for din babys gane, tænder og gummer, mens den vokser.
Du kan være sikker på, at den lilles komfort er i gode hænder. Denne sut er fremstillet på vores prisbelønnede produktionsanlæg i Storbritannien.*
4.6
ud af 5
42
Anmeldelser
90%
anbefaler dette produkt
clearup
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Jenny1505
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
koziulka
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours
Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Verdens førende sutmærke
Af hygiejniske årsager bør sutter udskiftes efter 4 ugers brug
Vores udvalg hjælper mødre og babyer på hvert eneste udviklingstrin
Årets producent i 2014