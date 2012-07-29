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Udgået

Philips AventDekoreret bæger

SCF606/05

3.5

| (2) Anmeldelser

Hygiejne på farten

Philips AVENT-drikkekoppen til småbørn er den nemme overgang fra sutteflaske til almindelig kop. Klik-låget holder drikketuden ren hele tiden, også på farten. Den er utrolig drypfri, uanset om den bliver rystet eller kastet op i luften - det forhindrer den ikke i stadig at være nem at drikke af

Se alle fordele

Ingen spild, nem brug

Hygiejne på farten

  • 200 ml

  • 6 m+ blød drikketud

  • Med hanke

Blød drikketud med patenteret, drypfri ventil

Blød drikketud med patenteret, drypfri ventil

Den patenterede ventil i Philips Avent-koppen med drikketud kontrollerer gennemstrømningen og forhindrer spild, også selvom den vendes på hovedet eller ligger på siden

Alle delene tåler opvaskemaskine

Alle delene tåler opvaskemaskine

Hele koppen kan steriliseres af hygiejnehensyn

Hele koppen kan steriliseres af hygiejnehensyn

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

3.5

ud af 5

2

Anmeldelser

4
3
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant cup

This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks good but fails on design

I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

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