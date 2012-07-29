Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
SCF606/05
Hygiejne på farten
Philips AVENT-drikkekoppen til småbørn er den nemme overgang fra sutteflaske til almindelig kop. Klik-låget holder drikketuden ren hele tiden, også på farten. Den er utrolig drypfri, uanset om den bliver rystet eller kastet op i luften - det forhindrer den ikke i stadig at være nem at drikke af
200 ml
6 m+ blød drikketud
Med hanke
Den patenterede ventil i Philips Avent-koppen med drikketud kontrollerer gennemstrømningen og forhindrer spild, også selvom den vendes på hovedet eller ligger på siden
3.5
ud af 5
2
Anmeldelser
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Brilliant cup
This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
StClair
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Looks good but fails on design
I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy