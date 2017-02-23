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  • Nem opbevaring af modermælk og madning
  • Nem opbevaring af modermælk og madning
  • Nem opbevaring af modermælk og madning
  • Nem opbevaring af modermælk og madning

Udgået

Philips AventAvent-beholdere til modermælk

SCF680/04

4.3
| (60) Anmeldelser | 81% anbefaler dette produkt
Nem opbevaring af modermælk og madning
Philips Avent-beholderen SCF680/04 til opbevaring af modermælk i køleskabet eller fryseren. Malk direkte ud i beholderne ved at fastgøre dem til din brystpumpe. Du skal blot udskifte forseglingsdiskene med sutten, når du vil made. (Sutter medfølger ikke)
Se alle fordele
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Mærke anbefalet af mødre verden over1

Du behøver ikke hælde mælken over

Nem opbevaring af modermælk og madning

  • 4 oz x 4

Alle Avent-sutter og -drikketude kan bruges

Alle Avent-sutter og -drikketude kan bruges

Alle Avent-sutter og -drikketude kan bruges sammen med Philips Avent-beholderen til modermælk. (Sutter medfølger ikke).

Denne flaske er fremstillet af PP - et BPA-frit materiale

Denne flaske er fremstillet af PP - et BPA-frit materiale

Udmalk mælk direkte i en opbevaringsbeholder

Udmalk mælk direkte i en opbevaringsbeholder

Udmalk mælk direkte i en opbevaringsbeholder vha. en hvilken som helst Philips Avent-brystpumpe

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

4.3

ud af 5

60

Anmeldelser

81%

anbefaler dette produkt

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for small drinks

These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. However the size is perfect if LO isn't super hungry or just want to give a small feed

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

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Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Baseret på en global online tilfredshedsundersøgelse gennemført i 2023 blandt 10.109 brugere af mærker og produkter inden for mor- og babypleje. 