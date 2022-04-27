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Philips AventSCF810/24 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

SCF810/24

4.6
| (121) Anmeldelser | 93% anbefaler dette produkt
Se alle fordele
Holder mælken inde og luften ude for nem, siddende madning

Holder mælken inde og luften ude for nem, siddende madning

Sutten forbliver fuld af mælk, selv når sutteflasken er vandret, så din baby kan drikke i en mere naturlig, siddende position. Dette kan reducere refluks, luft i maven og gøre madning mere behagelig for dig og den lille.

Sutten forbliver fuld af mælk, ikke luft

Sutten forbliver fuld af mælk, ikke luft

Vores unikke AirFree™-åbning trækker luft væk fra sutten, så dit barn sluger mindre luft, mens barnet drikker. Dette kan være med til at reducere almindelige problemer ved madning såsom kolik, refluks og luft i maven.

Dokumentation for, at anti-kolik-systemet mindsker kolik og klynk*

Dokumentation for, at anti-kolik-systemet mindsker kolik og klynk*

Kliniske undersøgelser har vist, at Philips Avent-sutteflasken reducerer kolik og klynk*. Hvordan? En ventil i sutten forhindrer opbygning af vakuum, mens din baby drikker, så uafbrudt madning er mulig. Dette kan være med til at reducere kolik, luft i maven, gylp og bøvs.

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
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4.6

ud af 5

121

Anmeldelser

93%

anbefaler dette produkt

27/04/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Avent Anti -colic airfree bottle

I highly recommend this bottle for fussy babies and the new design works surprisingly well. Baby was happy after each feed. It was easy and quick to assamble and clean the bottles after each use. Would buy again

Fordele

shape could be a little more modern

Ulemper

all in all good design

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

26/04/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This new bottle really reduced her fussing time.

This is a fantastic product, both for us parents and our baby girl. It reduced her fussing times by up to half and she sleeps much better at night. The nipple shaped teat worked like a dream, as we were struggling with current products on the market. I would highly recommend this bottle for any parent.

Fordele

Flexible nipple like teat, reduced fussing time

Ulemper

None

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

26/04/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Anti-Colic Bottles

Best of all anti-colic bottles I have come into contact with. Our baby cried a lot because of colic, we used many anti-colic bottles from different brands but with no great results until we used the Philips Avent anti-colic bottle, baby stopped crying and all is well. The bottle is perfectly designed and the baby drinks all the milk without any problems. I would like to thank Philips for what they do and for the contribution they bring to our family life and for making our lives healthier and less stressful. I highly recommend the Avent Anti-Colic bottle, there is no better bottle on the market

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent

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