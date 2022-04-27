Best of all anti-colic bottles I have come into contact with. Our baby cried a lot because of colic, we used many anti-colic bottles from different brands but with no great results until we used the Philips Avent anti-colic bottle, baby stopped crying and all is well. The bottle is perfectly designed and the baby drinks all the milk without any problems. I would like to thank Philips for what they do and for the contribution they bring to our family life and for making our lives healthier and less stressful. I highly recommend the Avent Anti-Colic bottle, there is no better bottle on the market