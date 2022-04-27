Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
Sutten forbliver fuld af mælk, selv når sutteflasken er vandret, så din baby kan drikke i en mere naturlig, siddende position. Dette kan reducere refluks, luft i maven og gøre madning mere behagelig for dig og den lille.
Vores unikke AirFree™-åbning trækker luft væk fra sutten, så dit barn sluger mindre luft, mens barnet drikker. Dette kan være med til at reducere almindelige problemer ved madning såsom kolik, refluks og luft i maven.
Kliniske undersøgelser har vist, at Philips Avent-sutteflasken reducerer kolik og klynk*. Hvordan? En ventil i sutten forhindrer opbygning af vakuum, mens din baby drikker, så uafbrudt madning er mulig. Dette kan være med til at reducere kolik, luft i maven, gylp og bøvs.
4.6
ud af 5
121
Anmeldelser
93%
anbefaler dette produkt
Xenanita
27/04/2022
United Kingdom
Del af kampagnen
Avent Anti -colic airfree bottle
I highly recommend this bottle for fussy babies and the new design works surprisingly well. Baby was happy after each feed. It was easy and quick to assamble and clean the bottles after each use. Would buy again
Fordele
shape could be a little more modern
Ulemper
all in all good design
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Mason1989
26/04/2022
United Kingdom
Del af kampagnen
This new bottle really reduced her fussing time.
This is a fantastic product, both for us parents and our baby girl. It reduced her fussing times by up to half and she sleeps much better at night. The nipple shaped teat worked like a dream, as we were struggling with current products on the market. I would highly recommend this bottle for any parent.
Fordele
Flexible nipple like teat, reduced fussing time
Ulemper
None
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Mikrus89
26/04/2022
United Kingdom
Del af kampagnen
Anti-Colic Bottles
Best of all anti-colic bottles I have come into contact with. Our baby cried a lot because of colic, we used many anti-colic bottles from different brands but with no great results until we used the Philips Avent anti-colic bottle, baby stopped crying and all is well. The bottle is perfectly designed and the baby drinks all the milk without any problems. I would like to thank Philips for what they do and for the contribution they bring to our family life and for making our lives healthier and less stressful. I highly recommend the Avent Anti-Colic bottle, there is no better bottle on the market
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent