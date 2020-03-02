Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Alle de vigtige ting til babypleje
Komplet sæt
Drenge og piger
Mål barnets temperatur hurtigt, nemt og behageligt. Det digitale termometer har en professionel nøjagtighed*, og den fleksible spids giver ekstra komfort for dig og din baby.
Det strukturerede sæt giver plads til ekstra babyplejevarer, idet det er kompakt og praktisk at tage med sig. Ideel til rejsen og børnehaven.
Udsugningsapparatet til næsen medvirker til at åbne barnets luftveje, så dit barn føler velvære og sover bedre.
4.6
ud af 5
157
Anmeldelser
95%
anbefaler dette produkt
Marcipan
02/03/2020
United Kingdom
A must have set
Very nice quality baby care set! 10 piece set got everything you need. Digital thermometer have got soft tip which is great. Nasal aspirator is really effective. Finger toothbrush is soft and pleasant for baby's teeth and gums. Recommend to all parents.
Fordele
Digital thermometer have got soft tip
Ulemper
None
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Sairu
01/03/2020
United Kingdom
Del af kampagnen
A really useful baby care tool selection
This is a perfect head to toe care kit for baby. I really liked how practical and useful each tool is for my 17 months old little mischievous prince. I am sure it will be even more helpful when my second baby arrives in a couple of months. Loved the cute little toothbrush, my baby learnt it quickly and really enjoys when I brush around his teeth n gums every morning. Thermometer is quick as compared to the ones I used previously and is a must have when there is a baby in the house. Nail clipper, scissor and little emery board made it really easy to have well filed nice, clean and smooth nails leaving my eczema prone baby scratch free. Hair brush and comb combo is also really nice and gentle enough for baby scalp. Would do wonders if a baby is suffering from cradle cap. Nasal Aspirator is also very useful. I would definitely recommend it to parents for early years of babies. Pouch makes it a beautiful travel friendly, well kept kit.
Fordele
Perfect little selection of all useful tools. nice quality. pretty pouch. travel friendly
Ulemper
I couldn't find anything bad.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Clarissa 101
26/02/2020
United Kingdom
Del af kampagnen
Beautiful product
I am in love with this product, I have used alternative brands before and they weren’t as aesthetically pleasing as this one, the colour and design of the kid is lovely rather than too mature and plain. This is the first lot like this I have seen with a finger toothbrush which is turning in to a god send. the nail clippers are also very easy to hold on to and gives more control when cutting babies nails making it a lot less daunting. The thermometer reads well like others I have used and likewise with the nail scissors. The only thing I haven’t used and not sure whether I would use is the emery boards but they are also a nice addition from usual kits as it may be another parents preference. I highly recommend this product
Fordele
Aesthetics , ergonomics
Ulemper
Emery boards
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
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