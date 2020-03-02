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Philips AventBaby Care-sæt

SCH400/00

4.6
| (157) Anmeldelser | 95% anbefaler dette produkt
Mit første babyplejesæt
Med vores babyplejesæt SCH400 kan du give dit barn den bedste pleje. Det kompakte sæt omfatter et behageligt og hurtigmålende digitalt termometer, næsesuger med blød spids, fingertandbørste, sæt til negle- og hårpleje.
Se alle fordele
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

mærke anbefalet af mødre over hele verden1

Alle de vigtige ting til babypleje i et komplet sæt

Mit første babyplejesæt

  • Alle de vigtige ting til babypleje

  • Komplet sæt

  • Drenge og piger

Digitalt termometer med professionel nøjagtighed*

Digitalt termometer med professionel nøjagtighed*

Mål barnets temperatur hurtigt, nemt og behageligt. Det digitale termometer har en professionel nøjagtighed*, og den fleksible spids giver ekstra komfort for dig og din baby.

Kompakt og struktureret sæt

Det strukturerede sæt giver plads til ekstra babyplejevarer, idet det er kompakt og praktisk at tage med sig. Ideel til rejsen og børnehaven.

Udsugningsapparat til næsen med blød og fleksibel spids

Udsugningsapparat til næsen med blød og fleksibel spids

Udsugningsapparatet til næsen medvirker til at åbne barnets luftveje, så dit barn føler velvære og sover bedre.

Tekniske specifikationer

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

4.6

ud af 5

157

Anmeldelser

95%

anbefaler dette produkt

02/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A must have set

Very nice quality baby care set! 10 piece set got everything you need. Digital thermometer have got soft tip which is great. Nasal aspirator is really effective. Finger toothbrush is soft and pleasant for baby's teeth and gums. Recommend to all parents.

Fordele

Digital thermometer have got soft tip

Ulemper

None

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

01/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A really useful baby care tool selection

This is a perfect head to toe care kit for baby. I really liked how practical and useful each tool is for my 17 months old little mischievous prince. I am sure it will be even more helpful when my second baby arrives in a couple of months. Loved the cute little toothbrush, my baby learnt it quickly and really enjoys when I brush around his teeth n gums every morning. Thermometer is quick as compared to the ones I used previously and is a must have when there is a baby in the house. Nail clipper, scissor and little emery board made it really easy to have well filed nice, clean and smooth nails leaving my eczema prone baby scratch free. Hair brush and comb combo is also really nice and gentle enough for baby scalp. Would do wonders if a baby is suffering from cradle cap. Nasal Aspirator is also very useful. I would definitely recommend it to parents for early years of babies. Pouch makes it a beautiful travel friendly, well kept kit.

Fordele

Perfect little selection of all useful tools. nice quality. pretty pouch. travel friendly

Ulemper

I couldn't find anything bad.

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

26/02/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Beautiful product

I am in love with this product, I have used alternative brands before and they weren’t as aesthetically pleasing as this one, the colour and design of the kid is lovely rather than too mature and plain. This is the first lot like this I have seen with a finger toothbrush which is turning in to a god send. the nail clippers are also very easy to hold on to and gives more control when cutting babies nails making it a lot less daunting. The thermometer reads well like others I have used and likewise with the nail scissors. The only thing I haven’t used and not sure whether I would use is the emery boards but they are also a nice addition from usual kits as it may be another parents preference. I highly recommend this product

Fordele

Aesthetics , ergonomics

Ulemper

Emery boards

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

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