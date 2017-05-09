Søgeord

    Signal og interiør belysning

    Fordi enhver bil fortjener at skinne

      Philips bilbelysning, det ultimative valg til vejen forude

      • Innovativ inden for lys til biler siden 1914
      • Opfinder af Xenon HID-lyskilder
      • Store bilproducenters første valg
      Icon
      Blinklys
      Front
      LEDs

      Blinklys

       

      Fås i:

      P21W; PY21W; PY21WSV; W21W;

      WY21W; H21W; HY21W; PSY24W;

      PCY16W; PSY24WSV; PY24W; PY24WSV
      Gå til katalog
      Forreste tågelygter
      Front
      LEDs

      Forreste tågelygter

       

      Fås i:

      H1; H3; H4; H7; H8; H11;

      H16; HB3; HB4; H27/1W;

      H27/2W; PSX24W; PS24W
      Gå til katalog
      Parkeringslys
      Front
      Headlights

      Parkeringslys

       

      Fås i:

      W3W; W5W; W21/5W; WBT10;

      T4W; R5W; H6W; H5W
      Gå til katalog
      Blinklys
      Front
      LEDs

      Blinklys

       

      Fås i:

      W5W; WY5W; W3W; R5W; T4W
      Gå til katalog
      Kabinelys
      Indretning
      Headlights LED

      Kabinelys

       

      Fås i:

      W5W; C5W; FEST10W; H5W;

      WBT10; W5W LED; Festoon LED
      Gå til katalog
      Instrumentbrætlys
      Indretning
      LEDS

      Instrumentbrætlys

       

      Fås i:

      W3W; W5W; T5; BAX
      Gå til katalog
      Handskerumslys
      Indretning
      LEDs

      Handskerumslys

       

      Fås i:

      W5W; C5W; R5W
      Gå til katalog
      Bagagerumslys
      Indretning
      LEDs

      Bagagerumslys

       

      Fås i:

      R5W; FEST10W; C5W
      Gå til katalog
      Bageste blinklys
      Bagside
      LEDs

      Bageste blinklys

       

      Fås i:

      P21W; PY21WSV; PY21WSV; H6W; H21W;

      HY21W; W16W; W21W; WY21W; R10W;

      RY10W; PSY19W; PSY24WSV; PY24W; PY24WSV
      Gå til katalog
      Bremselys
      Bagside
      LEDs

      Bremselys

       

      Fås i:

      W3W; W5W; W16W; W21W; R10W
      Gå til katalog
      3. bremselys
      Bagside
      Third stop lights

      3. bremselys

       

      Fås i:

      W3W; W5W; W16W; W21W; R10W
      Gå til katalog
      Nummerpladelys
      Bagside
      LEDs

      Nummerpladelys

       

      Fås i:

      R5W; R10W; W3W; W5W; C5W
      Gå til katalog
      Baklys
      Bagside
      LEDs

      Baklys

       

      Fås i:

      P21W; H6W; H21W; W16W; W21W;

      R10W; PS19W; PSX24W
      Gå til katalog
      Forreste tågelygter
      Bagside
      Fog lights

      Forreste tågelygter

       

      Fås i:

      P21W; PR21W; H21W; W16W; PS19W
      Gå til katalog
      Parkeringslys
      Bagside
      Fog lights

      Parkeringslys

       

      Fås i:

      H6W; R5W; R10W; T4W
      Gå til katalog
      selector-tool

      Find den rette pære til din bil

       

       

      Gå til vælgerværktøjet

       

      Få mere at vide

      Support til køretøjer

      Support til køretøjer

      Har du brug for en ny Philips-lyskilde til din bil?
      Salgssteder

      Salgssteder

      Køb Philips Automotive-produkter online eller i en butik nær dig
      Artikler om biler

      Artikler om biler

      Få mere at vide om vores Philips lyskildeteknologi og løsninger til biler samt om innovation i vores artikler

