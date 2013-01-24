Hjemmeside
    Dockingskærme

      Vælg din  USB-C-dockingløsning:

      USB-C-dockingstation
      USB-dockingstation
      USB-C Docking Pro
      USB Docking Pro
      USB-C-dockinglogo

      USB-C-docking

      Meget kraftfuld


      Sig farvel til opladere og strømkabler. En USB-C-port leverer op til 90 W til din bærbare computer eller dine smart-enheder, så du opnår orden og komfort på dit digitale arbejdsområde. Philips-skærmene er testet for at sikre kompatibilitet med et bredt udvalg af mærker og modeller af bærbare computere og telefoner.
      Datalogo

      Data

      Fantastisk hurtig


      Den nyeste USB 3.2-standard giver 20 gange så høj hastighed som USB 2.0, så du kan være mere produktiv, da dine dataoverførsler nu gennemføres på en brøkdel af den tid, du var vant til. En hel 4K-film kan f.eks. overføres på mindre end 60 sekunder.
      Ethernet-logo

      Ethernet

      Ethernet RJ45


      Udover USB-hubben med flere porte er der  også en unik Ethernet-port (RJ45), der gør det endnu nemmere.

      Nyskabende tilslutningsmuligheder med USB-docking
      USB-C banner

      USB-C


      En enkelt USB-C kan virkelig ændre din brugeroplevelse og den måde, du arbejder på. Det er slut med opladere, strøm- og signalkabler, da one-for-all-løsningen leverer op til 90 W til din bærbare computer eller smart-enheder og sørger for orden på din digitale arbejdsplads.
      Se USB-C-skærme

      USB-C-produkter

        LCD-skærm med USB-C

        LCD-skærm med USB-C

        243B9/00

        • B Line
        • 24 (23,8" / 60,5 cm diag.)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        Vis produkt
        LCD-skærm med USB-C

        LCD-skærm med USB-C

        273B9/00

        • B Line
        • 27" (68,6 cm)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        Vis produkt
        LCD-skærm med USB-C

        LCD-skærm med USB-C

        276B9/00

        • B Line
        • 27" (68,5 cm)
        • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
        Vis produkt
      USB Docking banner

      USB-dockingstation


      Den bedste løsning, der er designet til virksomheder og kontorer, er den unikke USB-C-docking, der kombinerer USB-C, RJ45 og DP-out for at give ekstra komfort. Den er en effektiv erstating af en ekstern og klodset separat dockingstation, hvilket begrænser rod på skrivebordet, men samtidig har mange tilslutningsmuligheder.
      Se USB-dockingskærme

      USB-docking produkter

      USB Docking Pro banner

      USB Docking Pro:


      Til professionelle brugere, der har brug for den mest avancerede og omfattende vertikale løsning, har Philips designet skærme, som giver mulighed for endnu flere alsidige tilslutningsmuligheder - med universel portreplikering og højere kvalitet af strøm-, data- og lyd/videooverførsel. Derudover leveres vores Pro-skærme med HDR, avancerede paneler, høje opløsninger og større skærme for at øge produktiviteten. 
      Se Docking Pro

      USB Docking Pro produkter

      Hybridtilslutning


      Philips-skærme i vores Pro Docking-serie har også løsninger til brugere af bærbare computere, der kun kan tilsluttes via den traditionelle USB-A. Hybride skærme har en indbygget USB-dockingstation udstyret med DisplayLink-teknologi, der har universel portreplikering, så brugerne får adgang til kontortilbehør, herunder tastatur, mus og RJ-45 Ethernet-kabel via et enkelt dobbeltnet-USB-kabel med type C- og type A-stik.
      Se skærme med hybridtilslutning

      Produkter med hybridtilslutning

        LCD-skærm med USB-C-dock

        LCD-skærm med USB-C-dock

        241B7QUBHEB/00

        • B Line
        • 24 (23,8" / 60,5 cm diag.)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        Vis produkt
        LCD-skærm med USB-C-dock

        LCD-skærm med USB-C-dock

        272B7QUBHEB/00

        • B Line
        • 27" (68,6 cm)
        • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
        Vis produkt
        LCD-skærm med USB-docking

        LCD-skærm med USB-docking

        276B1JH/00

        • B Line
        • 27" (68,6 cm)
        • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
        Vis produkt
        LCD-skærm med USB-docking

        LCD-skærm med USB-docking

        243B1JH/00

        • B Line
        • 24 (23,8" / 60,5 cm diag.)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        Vis produkt

      Mere fra  Philips-skærme

      Kontorskærme

      Sortiment til professionel brug

      Slip din produktivitet løs
      Flere oplysninger
      Buede skærme

      Buede skærme

      Ultimativ fordybelse
      Flere oplysninger
      Berøringsfølsomme skærme

      Berøringsfølsomme skærme

      Den rigtige berøring
      Flere oplysninger

