Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
GC9240/02
En perfekt indstilling til alt dit tøj
Stryg alle strygbare materialer fra silke til hør, fra bomuld til cashmere...i vilkårlig rækkefølge uden at justere indstillingerne. PerfectCare leverer ultrahurtige resultater uden brændemærker eller skin for alt dit tøj. Strygning er nu helt enkelt.
260 g dampskud
Transportlås
Auto-sluk
Dampen er klar til brug på 2 minutter og kan genpåfyldes når som helst under strygningen.
Vandtanken kan tages af og nemt genopfyldes under vandhanen. Det store påfyldningshul gør, at du hurtigt kan fylde tanken. Takket være vandtankens kapacitet på 1,5 l kan du stryge konstant i op til 2 timer uden at genopfylde.
Ekstremt langvarig dampydeevne: Philips' eksklusive Easy De-Calc-funktion tilbyder den ideelle måde at slippe af med kalkaflejringer og forlænge levetiden for dit strygejern med dampstation. Med lys og lyd vil dit strygejern minde dig om at gøre strygejernet rent. Så snart apparatet er koldt, skal du blot åbne Easy De-Calc-knappen og opsamle det snavsede vand og kalken i en kop.
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Priser
4.0
ud af 5
106
Anmeldelser
Ron27
22/09/2016
United Kingdom
So good I bought another
I had this iron for just over 5 years and it transformed the choir of ironing, but unfortunately after 5+ years of sterling work it started to smoke followed by a flash and so it was time for safety reasons to look for a replacement and I had no hesitation in going for the latest model of this iron from Phillips lets hope it is as good as the one it replaced.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Valerie
13/08/2013
United Kingdom
Finally my other half is the one doing the ironing - voluntarily :)
When I first tried this steam generator I got really excited by the fact that i did not have to adjust a dial as you normally would for other irons, to accomodate for different fabrics. I gained trust in its optimal temeperature feature, when I left the iron on my silk scarf for five minutes and it did not burn. Another great advantage is how fast I manage to iron my shirts with great results. Moreover, it is easy to use, the steam function is amazing as it makes it easy to glide through fabrics. The helpful lock on the iron allows you to carry the iron easily. However, the main point is that my partner got so excited by this technology that he is not letting me iron his shirts and even doing mine, thats what I call success :)
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Glitterx
17/04/2013
United Kingdom
Why didn't I get this sooner?
I have been wanting a new iron for so long - completely fed up with my old "normal" steam iron sticking to fabrics at will. I went out with the intention of getting another but more expensive model. I was totally resistant to getting a steam generator because I thought it was too bulky to store and too difficult to carry. However a lovely helpful Phillips assistant gave me a demonstation and I tried it for myself and I was sold! (Without any pressure for the sales assistant - the product sold itself). She warned me about the noise but for me this isn't a problem though maybe if you iron in a room full of people they might complain. I love that the iron locks in position so carrying is easy. Its brilliant on all fabrics - I have a gorgeous silky duvet cover which I have only even ironed on the underside with limited success for fear of burning but this iron just glides over the fabric. In fact it does glide over every type of fabric. I get such great results that ironing is actually more enjoyable! Perhaps my only minor negative comment would be storing the power cord, I think a little more thought and design could have been put into this. For anyone like me who is resisting purchasing one of these types of irons do go somewhere you can try before you buy.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for PerfectCare Expert GC9240/02 Steam generator iron