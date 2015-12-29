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Udgået

Bluetooth-headset

SHB3185BK/00

3.1

| (10) Anmeldelser

Trådløs, dynamisk og solid bas

De trådløse Philips SHB3185 hovedtelefoner med Bluetooth har nem NFC parring med et enkelt tryk. Med inspiration fra DJ hovedtelefoner og et design beregnet til håbefulde kunstnere kan du takket være muligheden for at folde de bærbare hovedtelefoner sammen nyde timevis af musik eller modtage opkald på en smart og komfortabel måde.

Se alle fordele

Trådløs, dynamisk og solid bas

  • 32 mm drivere/lukket bagside

  • On-ear

  • Åndbare ørepuder

Bløde åndbare ørepuder, så du kan lytte i lang tid uden ubehag

Bløde åndbare ørepuder, så du kan lytte i lang tid uden ubehag

Bløde åndbare ørepuder, så du kan lytte i lang tid med velbehag.

32 mm højintensive drivere til dynamisk og solid bas

32 mm højintensive drivere til dynamisk og solid bas

32 mm drivere med høj effekt leverer dynamisk og solid bas.

NFC-tilslutning med et enkelt tryk, der giver nem parring

NFC-tilslutning med et enkelt tryk, der giver nem parring

Nem NFC-parring gør det muligt at slutte dine Bluetooth-hovedtelefoner til en hvilken som helst Bluetooth-aktiveret enhed – med blot en enkelt berøring.

Tekniske specifikationer

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelser administreres af Bazaarvoice og er i overensstemmelse med Bazaarvoice Authenticity-politikken, som understøttes af teknologi til bekæmpelse af svindel samt menneskelig analyse. Du kan finde flere oplysninger på
Kundernes meninger i form af produkt- og stjernevurderinger er nyttige for alle kunder. De giver dig mulighed for at få mere at vide om produktet og hjælper dig med at træffe en købsbeslutning. Alle kunder, der har købt et produkt online eller i en butik, kan indsende en anmeldelse

3.1

ud af 5

10

Anmeldelser

2

29/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value / well deigned product

Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekræftet køber

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekræftet køber

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.

Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

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