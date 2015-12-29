Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
SHB3185BK/00
Trådløs, dynamisk og solid bas
De trådløse Philips SHB3185 hovedtelefoner med Bluetooth har nem NFC parring med et enkelt tryk. Med inspiration fra DJ hovedtelefoner og et design beregnet til håbefulde kunstnere kan du takket være muligheden for at folde de bærbare hovedtelefoner sammen nyde timevis af musik eller modtage opkald på en smart og komfortabel måde.
32 mm drivere/lukket bagside
On-ear
Åndbare ørepuder
Bløde åndbare ørepuder, så du kan lytte i lang tid med velbehag.
32 mm drivere med høj effekt leverer dynamisk og solid bas.
Nem NFC-parring gør det muligt at slutte dine Bluetooth-hovedtelefoner til en hvilken som helst Bluetooth-aktiveret enhed – med blot en enkelt berøring.
3.1
ud af 5
10
Anmeldelser
rodbrown1949
29/12/2015
United Kingdom
Great value / well deigned product
Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
phic
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Bekræftet køber
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
rodbrown1949
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Bekræftet køber
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
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