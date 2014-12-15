Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Gratis fragt fra 300 DKK
30 dages fortrydelsesret
Udgået
Spotify i alle rum
Nyd autentisk lyd på en praktisk måde med 2 hi-fi-drivere og Spotify Connect. Afspil Spotify på enhver højttaler vha. Spotify-app'en. Udvid dit system trådløst til ethvert rum, og tryk på Play for at fortsætte, hvor du slap.
Spotify Connect
Flere rum
Tryk blot på knappen "PLAY"
Når du trykker på "Afspil", starter musikken øjeblikkeligt på højttaleren, uanset om den først er blevet afspillet på en smartphone, tablet eller smartenhed. Denne funktion giver dig også mulighed for at springe fra én højttaler til en anden i forskellige rum.
Find ofte stillede spørgsmål, brugervejledninger, sikkerhedsoplysninger og tip
3.7
ud af 5
12
Anmeldelser
80%
anbefaler dette produkt
Luca
15/12/2014
United Kingdom
Excellent Product For Spotify users
This is so simple to set up, sounds great and is great value. I have a 700 and its awesome, sounds great. I am planning on buying another 700 and a 750 to go in my living room. I am a Spotify premium user and Connect is a game changer. Since i got the product on Friday i have used it everyday. I would say the 750 is better for bass lovers, however the 700 holds its own perfect for a 1 bed flat. I took it to a friends house party on saturday and it was awesome.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker
Simian1805
15/12/2014
United Kingdom
Excellent Product For Spotify users
This is so simple to set up, sounds great and is great value. I have a 700 and its awesome, sounds great. I am planning on buying another 700 and a 750 to go in my living room. I am a Spotify premium user and Connect is a game changer. Since i got the product on Friday i have used it everyday. I would say the 750 is better for bass lovers, however the 700 holds its own perfect for a 1 bed flat. I took it to a friends house party on saturday and it was awesome.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker
Andy1980
23/11/2014
United Kingdom
A great speaker for using Spotify in your home
I ve had my Philips Spotify multi room speaker for nearly a week now and can already say this is a great speaker system. The speaker feels well built and is really easy to use. The styling of the design is really simple and discreet so the speaker doesn't look out of place, which I really like. It's good that it can be controlled through the companion app or by using the buttons on the top of the speaker Through the Philips speaker set app, which I use on my phone, I can set up my speakers and you can create a home network. More speakers are added to your home system through the app. Initial set up is really easy because the speaker set app walks you through the set up in minutes. Philips and Spotify have really made good use of Spotify connect, which means you can choose your music in your Spotify app, it starts playing on your multi room speakers and you can carry on using your phone as normal, taking calls, and using other apps. You can even switch your phone off and music will carry on playing. A really cool feature is that you can stop your music and go out. When you get back, you hit play on the speaker and pick up where you left off. Or you can switch music over from your phone to speaker after being out in the time it takes to unbutton your jacket. The sound quality is really great from the 2.5 inch full range drivers and the bass ports at the back of the speaker. The volume goes louder than I really needed it and there's enough range in the bass and treble, which can be changed in the app , for you to really set the sound to how you like it. I would recommend this system for people who like using Spotify in their home.
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker
Ja, jeg vil anbefale dette produkt.
Denne anmeldelse blev foretaget for SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker
Der kræves en Spotify Premium-konto til denne højttaler.