I ve had my Philips Spotify multi room speaker for nearly a week now and can already say this is a great speaker system. The speaker feels well built and is really easy to use. The styling of the design is really simple and discreet so the speaker doesn't look out of place, which I really like. It's good that it can be controlled through the companion app or by using the buttons on the top of the speaker Through the Philips speaker set app, which I use on my phone, I can set up my speakers and you can create a home network. More speakers are added to your home system through the app. Initial set up is really easy because the speaker set app walks you through the set up in minutes. Philips and Spotify have really made good use of Spotify connect, which means you can choose your music in your Spotify app, it starts playing on your multi room speakers and you can carry on using your phone as normal, taking calls, and using other apps. You can even switch your phone off and music will carry on playing. A really cool feature is that you can stop your music and go out. When you get back, you hit play on the speaker and pick up where you left off. Or you can switch music over from your phone to speaker after being out in the time it takes to unbutton your jacket. The sound quality is really great from the 2.5 inch full range drivers and the bass ports at the back of the speaker. The volume goes louder than I really needed it and there's enough range in the bass and treble, which can be changed in the app , for you to really set the sound to how you like it. I would recommend this system for people who like using Spotify in their home.