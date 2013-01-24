Hjemmeside
Philips - Klik her for at navigere til hjemmesiden

Søgeord

1
0

Indkøbskurv

Din indkøbskurv er tom.

    Produkter

    Philips- skærme med indbygget webkamera

      Philips-skærme tilbyder alt-i-én-løsning med indbygget kamera til videokonferencer

      • Sikkerhed og komfort

        Sikkerhed og komfort

        Undgå "camfecting" ved at have et integreret pop-up-webkamera

      • Bekvemmelighed

        Bekvemmelighed

        Undgå uønskede øjne, når det ikke er i brug. Nem betjening med et enkelt tryk.

      • Ryddelig arbejdsplads

        Ryddelig arbejdsplads

        Det integrerede webcam er indbygget i rammen, hvilket betyder, at der ikke er eksterne enheder og ekstra kabler, der optager plads på skrivebordet

      • Samarbejde ansigt til ansigt

        Samarbejde ansigt til ansigt

        Styrk samarbejde og kommunikation med 2 MP webkameraet med FHD-opløsning, så opkald på skærmen føles som en ansigt til ansigt-samtale

      • Sikkerhed og komfort
        Sikkerhed og komfort

        Undgå "camfecting" ved at have et integreret pop-up-webkamera

      • Bekvemmelighed
        Bekvemmelighed

        Undgå uønskede øjne, når det ikke er i brug. Nem betjening med et enkelt tryk.

      • Ryddelig arbejdsplads
        Ryddelig arbejdsplads

        Det integrerede webcam er indbygget i rammen, hvilket betyder, at der ikke er eksterne enheder og ekstra kabler, der optager plads på skrivebordet

      • Samarbejde ansigt til ansigt
        Samarbejde ansigt til ansigt

        Styrk samarbejde og kommunikation med 2 MP webkameraet med FHD-opløsning, så opkald på skærmen føles som en ansigt til ansigt-samtale

      Hurtigknap til privatlivstilstand

      Video om hurtigknap til privatlivstilstand

      Mere fra  Philips-skærme

      Kontorskærme

      Sortiment til professionel brug

      Slip din produktivitet løs
      Flere oplysninger
      Dockingskærme

      USB-dockingskærme

      Giver energi til dit arbejde
      Flere oplysninger
      Berøringsfølsomme skærme

      Berøringsfølsomme skærme

      Den rigtige berøring
      Flere oplysninger

      Hjælp, support og opdateringer

      Registrer din skærm

      Opret en gratis "Mit Philips"-konto for at registrere din nye skærm. Når du er registreret, giver vi dig besked, når der er nye opdateringer.
      Log på Mit Philips

      Software-opdateringer

      Få din Philips-skærm til at fungere optimalt. Hvis der er en ny softwareopdatering, kan du finde den her. Har du mistet dine drivere, kan du downloade dem gratis her.
      Find opdateringer

      Supportplatform

      Den hurtigste måde at løse eventuelle tekniske problemer og indstillinger på er ved at kontrollere vejledningen til fejlfinding på Philips-skærme. Brug disse praktiske tips og tricks til at få din skærm op at køre i løbet af ingen tid.
      Find en løsning

      Kontakt os

      Vi er her for at hjælpe. Uanset om du har brug for rådgivning omkring dit køb af en Philips-skærm eller hjælp til at konfigurere den, kan du kontakte os pr. telefon, e-mail eller onlinechat.
      Kontakt Philips

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.