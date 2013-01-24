Søgeord
Din indkøbskurv er tom.
272B7QUBHEB/00
221B7QPJKEB/00
499P9H/00
329P9H/00
241B7QUBHEB/00
329P1H/00
275B1H/00
242B1H/00
346P1CRH/00
276B1JH/00
243B1JH/00
326P1H/00
Undgå "camfecting" ved at have et integreret pop-up-webkamera
Undgå uønskede øjne, når det ikke er i brug. Nem betjening med et enkelt tryk.
Det integrerede webcam er indbygget i rammen, hvilket betyder, at der ikke er eksterne enheder og ekstra kabler, der optager plads på skrivebordet
Styrk samarbejde og kommunikation med 2 MP webkameraet med FHD-opløsning, så opkald på skærmen føles som en ansigt til ansigt-samtale
Det integrerede webcam er indbygget i rammen, hvilket betyder, at der ikke er eksterne enheder og ekstra kabler, der optager plads på skrivebordet
Styrk samarbejde og kommunikation med 2 MP webkameraet med FHD-opløsning, så opkald på skærmen føles som en ansigt til ansigt-samtale
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.