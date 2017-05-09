Søgeord

1
0

Indkøbskurv

Din indkøbskurv er tom.

    Genopretningssæt til forlygter

    Tilbehør

    Philips bilbelysning, det ultimative valg til vejen forude

    • Innovativ inden for lys til biler siden 1914
    • Opfinder af Xenon HID-lyskilder
    • Store bilproducenters første valg
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    • Innovator of the automotive lighting industry since 1914
    • Inventor of the Xenon HID lights
    • The choice of all leading car manufacturers
    Icon
    3D lens Cleaner

    Genopretningssæt til forlygter

     
    • Rengører begge forlygter
    • Professionelle resultater på under 30 minutter
    • Fjerner uklarheder og gulning fra sol og snavs
    • 2 års UV-beskyttelse

     

    Gå til katalog
    selector-tool

    Find den rette pære til din bil

     

     

    Gå til vælgerværktøjet

     

    Få mere at vide

    Support til køretøjer

    Support til køretøjer

    Har du brug for en ny Philips-lyskilde til din bil?
    Salgssteder

    Salgssteder

    Køb Philips Automotive-produkter online eller i en butik nær dig
    Artikler om biler

    Artikler om biler

    Få mere at vide om vores Philips lyskildeteknologi og løsninger til biler samt om innovation i vores artikler

    Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

    Jeg forstår

    Ved at klikke på linket forlader du den officielle Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") hjemmeside. Eventuelle links til tredjepartswebsteder, der kan vises på dette websted, er kun tilvejebragt for din bekvemmelighed og repræsenterer på ingen måde nogen tilknytning til eller godkendelse af oplysningerne på disse linkede websteder. Philips giver ingen erklæringer eller garantier af nogen art med hensyn til tredjepartswebsteder eller oplysningerne deri.

    Jeg forstår

    Vores websted vises bedst med den nyeste version af Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome eller Firefox.